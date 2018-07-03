How to Make Your Site Faster with the Performance API
By Craig Buckler,
The Performance API offers a way to measure website and app speed. Learn how to use it on actual devices used by real people in different locations.
By Christian Heilmann,
console.log() is a great tool, but your browser's developer tools can do so much more. Learn how to take your coding and debugging to the next level.
By Craig Buckler,
Learn to use the Deno built-in tools including a linter, test runner, script tools, and many others. We introduce each inclusion and provide usage advice.
By Kilian Valkhof,
Kilian Valkhof introduces Polypane, a multi-function web browser built for developing websites in multiple views at once.
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna rounds up 30 top tools for front-end web developers, from code playgrounds and editors to CSS generators, JS libraries, and more.
By Akshay Kadam,
Akshay Kadam shows how to use Puppeteer to take website screenshots, to create a PDF of any website, and to programmatically sign in to Facebook.
By Said Hayani,
Said Hayani explores the most commonly used debugging tools in the React Native ecosystem, starting with the Developer Menu.
By Tiffany Brown,
In this series on troubleshooting and optimizing your CSS, Tiffany Brown delves into the browser-based developer tools for Chrome, Safari, Firefox, and Microsoft Edge, covering the styles panel, cascade and inheritance problems, spotting invalid properties and values, and debugging responsive layouts.
By Ahmed Bouchefra,
Ahmed Boucherfra provides an in-depth guide to making use of the performance-related tools within Firefox's developer tools.