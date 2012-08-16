Build a Chrome Extension to Streamline Your Workflow
By James Hibbard,
James Hibbard demonstrates how to build a Chrome extension to add additional functionality to WordPress, and introduces SitePoint's SP-Tools editor extension.
By James Hibbard,
James Hibbard shows how to build a simple Chrome extension, which alters the behavior of the new tab page, using the Vue.js framework.
By Ashley Remstad,
Finding the best Chrome extensions for freelancers can be tricky. Ashley Remstad looks at 10 extensions that help her stay productive and organized.
By Michaela Lehr,
Add new functionality to your browser! Michaela Lehr shows you how to create your own bookmark manager Chrome extension using Angular 2 and TypeScript.
By Ivan Dimov,
Ivan Dimov walks through creating a Google Chrome extension for converting text to speech, using the HTML5 speech synthesis API.
By David Voyles,
Microsoft's David Voyles outlines his list of favorite Chrome extensions, including The Great Suspender, Pocket and Feedly.
By John Sonmez,
John Sonmez teaches you how to create a Chrome Extension in virtually no time at all, introducing the topic in a simple and easy to follow manner.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Skvorc will show you how to export Trello lists in TXT and JSON with a newly added context menu via a Chrome extension.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Skvorc takes you through the step by step process of building a Chrome extension for Trello - in this part, bootstrap and build authentication!
