How to Make a Career Transition Into Web Development
By Ivan Kreimer,
Learning to code after hours? Learn three key strategies to help you leave your day job behind and make the career transition to full-time developer.
By Angela Phung,
Are more younger women entering the tech industry? Or have women always been involved but tend to leave the industry as they get older?
By Andrew McDermott,
At some point, if it hasn't happened already, your coworkers or your boss will ask you to do something foolish.
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Having a great development mentor can boost your progress, from helping you learn to code to getting a job. Find out how to find one.
By Andrew McDermott,
Andrew McDermott explores the qualities of difficult employers, and how to avoid them and protect your employment opportunities.
By John Sonmez,
John Sonmez guides software developers on how to ensure the best possible deal from salary negotiations.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Discussing recycled conference talks and developers who stop learning after 5pm (when they come home from work). Are you one of them? Can they ever be good?
By Andrew McDermott,
Wondering why you got passed over for a raise after doing a stand-out job? Andrew McDermott explains six mistakes developers make in their careers.
By Paddy Sherry,
Paddy provides tips for landing your first development job when you're fresh out of a technical degree but lack commercial development experience.
By Andrew McDermott,
Andrew McDermott explains a system that helps developers overcome impostor syndrome and developer's block.
By Kelsey Bryant,
Curious about pursuing a career in design? artsigma from 99designs opens up about his career to date and how he got to where he is now.
By Andrew McDermott,
Some career red flags are obvious, but the most common ones hide in our blind spots. Andrew McDermott shows you how to detect them.
By Andrew McDermott,
It may sound excessive, but if you're a developer with a plan and determination, you can double your salary. Andrew McDermott explains his strategy.
By Joshua Kraus,
Joshua Kraus speaks with two developers about learning to code, and starting to work in the field, after the age of 40.
By Joel Falconer,
The future of work has changed a lot over the past decade. It's going to change again - by disappearing.
By Aja Frost,
Aja Frost looks at four ways you can improve your startup's jobs page to attract better candidates.
By Andrew McDermott,
Andrew McDermott looks at six things developers should do -- even when everyone around you says it's a mistake.
By Andrew McDermott,
Andrew McDermott looks at five mistakes most web developers don't realize can end their careers.
By Mauricio Prinzlau,
Mauricio Prinzlau advises designers on overcoming an old problem: how do you establish yourself when you have no referrals or track record in the field?
