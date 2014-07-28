How to Boost Your Server Performance with Varnish
By Tonino Jankov,
Tonino discusses ways to tune server performance with Varnish Cache, covering how it works, and its features, setup, monitoring and administration.
By Tonino Jankov,
Tonino discusses ways to tune server performance with Varnish Cache, covering how it works, and its features, setup, monitoring and administration.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Hacktoberfest is starting! In this Sourcehunt, join DigitalOcean's initiative and get a free limited edition t-shirt for contributing to open source!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Super-caching, optimization, customization, comments, and much more you simply MUST do for your Grav installation
By Bruno Skvorc,
In this tutorial, Bruno implements a Redis cache into an existing application - learn how you can speed up your apps by many factors in just minutes!
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta goes through another set of common caching techniques in PHP: Varnish, Memcached and libraries like Doctrine Cache and Stash
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta covers three common approaches to caching in PHP: Zend Opcache, Query Caching and Expires Headers.
By Daniel Sipos,
Danny Sipos looks at the Cache API in Drupal 8 and demonstrates its power on an example of fetching and caching 100 remote posts. Get ready for Drupal 8!
By Jacek Barecki,
Jacek Barecki answers some common questions you might have about OpCache - the bytecode cache that's included by default in PHP 5.5 and above