All I Want for Christmas: Prelude Portable Wireless Charger
By Glenn Goodrich,
As part of our Christmas giveaway series, Glenn Goodrich tried the Prelude portable wireless charger — we have a special deal for SitePoint readers.
By Glenn Goodrich,
As part of our Christmas giveaway series, Glenn Goodrich tried the Prelude portable wireless charger — we have a special deal for SitePoint readers.
By James Hibbard,
As part of our Christmas giveaway series, James Hibbard took a look at JavaScript book Effective JavaScript — and we have a copy to give away.
By David Turnbull,
As part of our Christmas giveaway series, David Turnbull gave text expansion service TextExpander a spin.
By Adam Roberts,
As part of our Christmas giveaway series, Adam Roberts took a look at coding/literature book If Hemingway Wrote JavaScript — we have a copy to give away.
By Tim Evko,
As part of our Christmas giveaway series, Tim Evko took online IDE CodePen's Pro account for a spin —and we have three more licenses to give away!
By James Hibbard,
As part of our Christmas giveaway series, James Hibbard took a look at test-driven design book Rails 4 Test Prescriptions — and we have a copy to give away.
By Collins Agbonghama,
As part of our Christmas giveaway series, Agbonghama Collins took email marketing service Sendy for a spin — and we have five more licenses to give away.