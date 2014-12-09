All I Want for Christmas: Rails 4 Test Prescriptions
Ruby
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
We asked SitePoint authors what developer toys they would want for Christmas, then managed to source them — without relying on Santa.
When I started with Rails, I was introduced to something called “Test-Driven Development”. The theory is simple: write tests for your code, so that you can make changes to it with confidence.
Why I wanted this book
Initially, that sounded like a no-brainer, but when I tried putting it into practice I was assailed with questions and doubts: What do I test? Which tools should I use? Am I even doing it right?
Fast forward several years and the situation hasn’t become much better. Sure, I write tests for my code, but as my apps get more complex, the questions and doubts remain. That’s why “Rails 4 Test Prescriptions” by Noel Rappin was high on my Christmas wish list.
The experience so far
The book doesn’t disappoint. It starts off slowly by covering the basics of testing each part of a Rails app, as well as using mocks, stubs and helpful gems such as webrat. It then gathers pace, moving on to more advanced topics such as testing the security of an app, testing external services (which always caused me headaches) and testing JavaScript.
In summary, although rather dry in places, this book contains something for every Rails developer. Whether it’s getting up to speed with unfamiliar tools, focusing on what to test, or choosing the right tools for the job, this is a veritable must-have for your coding toolbox.
What would you build with more knowledge of Test Driven Development? Answer in the comments, we’ll pick the best answer and send you a copy of the book!
Currently I work for SitePoint as editor of their JavaScript hubs and technical editor for various books (e.g. JavaScript: Novice to Ninja and Jump Start Vue.js). I also work as a network admin and freelance web dev, where I spend a fair bit of my time working on Rails apps.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns