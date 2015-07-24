15 Highly Effective Twitter Brand Bios

Crafting a great Twitter bio for your brand is really hard.

After all, you have to convey what your company does, why people should follow you, and what kind of tweets your followers can expect—plus infuse it with your brand’s personality and voice, so that your audience feels a personal connection to your company.

And for all that, you’ve got just 160 characters.

To give you some inspiration, we’ve rounded up 15 of the most impressive brand Twitter bios. They range from inspirational to humorous to thought-provoking.

1. Vox

Vox’s bio is short and sweet, and for good reason: the publication’s target audience is 25 to 34-year-old digital natives who want their information delivered quickly and clearly.

The bio is even more effective because it’s a call-to-action and appeals to one’s sense of pride. Who doesn’t want to understand the news?

Ultimately, in just three words, Vox has created a bio that appeals to millennials, attracts followers, and reinforces its brand promise.

One of this corporation’s greatest coups has been positioning itself as a local, community-oriented business—even though it’s got more than 21,000 locations in 65 countries.

By describing its purpose as in lofty terms and emphasizing the “one drink at a time” aspect of its business, Starbucks reinforces this “local” theme. Its Twitter bio is a great example of consistent branding.

IHOP has gotten a lot of attention for its Twitter account, thanks to a hip, youthful voice that really resonates among millennials.

At first glance, the pancake chain’s Twitter bio might seem a little random; however, iHop’s bio is just as strategic as its tweets. The heart emoji shows off IHOP’s cultural literacy, while directly addressing the reader underscores the “we’re your cool friend” vibe.

JetBlue’s bio is peppy, pleasant, and service-oriented. In other words, it’s perfectly in line with JetBlue’s core values.

The first line makes you smile, the second calls out JetBlue’s products, and the third directs customer service inquiries to the appropriate channels. Well-done, JetBlue.

Not many brands are lucky enough to have a famous quote that perfectly summarizes their heritage, classiness, and iconicism. So if you’ve got one, you better use it.

This quote also motivates you to become a Chanel customer, or if you already are one, continue buying Chanel products. It implies that, by doing so, you’re joining an exclusive group of eternally stylish people. Pretty effective.

We love how unexpected this description is. Can you imagine Bank of America saying, “I am a banking company” or McDonalds saying, “I am a global fast food chain”? By being a little weird and referring to “itself” in the first person, Coachella lives up to its reputation as unique and a little crazy.

The newest Tesla model has a button called “Insane Mode,” so the first line of its bio is both a reference to the company’s constant innovation and an inside joke with its customers. The great opening is followed by a great summary of Tesla’s products and a fun rallying cry.

This bio makes you feel good about being an Evernote user—after all, it’s implying you use the product because you have important things to do. It also gives you a very specific reason to follow the account: You’ll get advice on how to be even more productive.

Hillary Clinton has often been criticized for being too uptight— not to mention robotic, un-relatable, and cold. Which is why her Twitter bio is so genius.

It begins with her three most “warm and fuzzy” roles (wife, mom, and grandma), then lists her professional positions. The references to her pantsuit and hairdo remind you she’s a cultural icon while also showing you she can laugh at herself.

Salesforce might not have the most creative Twitter bio, but it is super effective. It manages to advertise both why you should use its product and follow its Twitter account. In addition, you learn valuable info about how to get a hold of a service rep.

WeWork is an office rental company that was recently valued at $10 billion. Its one-line explanation brilliantly sums up what WeWork offers while highlighting how those same products will improve your life. WeWork is essentially saying, “Sure, other companies help you make money, but we help you do what you love.”

This bio isn’t subtle—but then again, neither is the Victoria’s Secret brand. By grouping its followers with Angels and Bombshells, plus calling them “the sexiest followers on Twitter,” VS makes them feel like they’re in a privileged, slightly naughty group. If you read the bio and don’t follow, it’s as though you’re admitting you’re not sexy.

Inbox has a PR problem: It’s an email platform designed by Gmail and backed by Gmail… but it’s not actually Gmail. This bio does a good job of explaining that Inbox and Gmail are different while still taking advantage of the Gmail name. Bonus points for the creative use of Twitter’s location feature.

GrubHub has been trying to capture the younger audience for a while (and its consistent growth suggests the company has been successful). Its casual, no-BS voice will win over young adults; plus, the theme—we won’t waste your time—reflects how convenient and quick it is to use GrubHub.

It’s hard to market GE in the traditional sense because the company is involved in a ton of sectors, from aviation and appliances to healthcare and energy.

So in its bio, the corporation doesn’t try to list every one of its segments—or even the most important. Instead, it pulls the inspirational card, elevating its operations to a humanitarian mission.