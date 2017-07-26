Grab Our Free Printable Productivity Cheat Sheet

It’s pretty easy to fall into the habit of endlessly reading about lifehacks and productivity tricks as a proxy for implementing the kind of solid practices and processes that truly allow you to get more done.

We compiled a list of some of the best habits and principles (and yes, even effective lifehacks) in one place so that you can refer to them at a glance, determine the habits you’d like to work on this month, and avoid the time sink of productivity clickbait.

--ADVERTISEMENT--

Building a good set of productivity habits without overcomplicating things or focusing your energy on low-return tricks is the best way to get more out of your day. Grab the cheat sheet from SitePoint’s Kevin Wood now.