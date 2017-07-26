Entrepreneur
Article
By Kevin Wood

Grab Our Free Printable Productivity Cheat Sheet

By Kevin Wood

Grab Our Free Printable Productivity Cheat Sheet

It’s pretty easy to fall into the habit of endlessly reading about lifehacks and productivity tricks as a proxy for implementing the kind of solid practices and processes that truly allow you to get more done.

We compiled a list of some of the best habits and principles (and yes, even effective lifehacks) in one place so that you can refer to them at a glance, determine the habits you’d like to work on this month, and avoid the time sink of productivity clickbait.

--ADVERTISEMENT--

Building a good set of productivity habits without overcomplicating things or focusing your energy on low-return tricks is the best way to get more out of your day. Grab the cheat sheet from SitePoint’s Kevin Wood now.


More:
cheatsheet, productivity
Kevin Wood
Meet the author
Kevin Wood
Kevin Wood is a freelance tech blogger, who thrives on writing meaningful content for online businesses, he writes at Wooden Writing.
Login or Create Account to Comment
Login Create Account
Recommended
Sponsors
Entrepreneur

Why the IoT Threatens Your WordPress Site (and How to Fix It)

The Internet of Things has brought unprecedented security challenges to the web. Dino Londis looks at why, and what you can do to protect...
Dino Londis, 6 days ago
1 Comment
Entrepreneur

21 Excellent Tools & Services for Web Professionals

Take a look at 21 well-reviewed tools and services for developers, designers and entrepreneurs.
Alex, Jul 16
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur

Why the IoT Threatens Your WordPress Site (and How to Fix It)

The Internet of Things has brought unprecedented security challenges to the web. Dino Londis looks at why, and what you can do to protect your site.
Entrepreneur
1 Comment
Entrepreneur

21 Excellent Tools & Services for Web Professionals

Take a look at 21 well-reviewed tools and services for developers, designers and entrepreneurs.

Latest Entrepreneur Books and Courses

3h 4m
Premium Course
Guy Routledge

AtoZ: Sass

Learn Sass letter by letter
Premium Book

Designing with CSS Grid Layout

50m
Premium Course
Dr. Richard Stibbard

SQL Basics on the Command Line

Learn to manage your database with just the command line
34m
Premium Course
Thomas Greco

Ember 2.0

Applications with the Ember JavaScript framework
Premium Course
3h 4m
Premium Course
Guy Routledge, 2 days ago

AtoZ: Sass

Premium Book
Premium Book

Designing with CSS Grid Layout

Premium Course
50m
Premium Course
Dr. Richard Stibbard, Jul 12

SQL Basics on the Command Line

Premium Course
34m
Premium Course
Thomas Greco, Jul 12

Ember 2.0

All Entrepreneur Books and Courses
Get the most important and interesting stories in tech. Straight to your inbox, daily.
Need convincing?Here's our latest edition.