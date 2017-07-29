Grab Our Free Printable Mailchimp Cheat Sheet

Almost every entrepreneur needs to engage in email marketing at some point. Mailchimp is one of the most popular email marketing tools out there today, and you may find yourself logging in to create campaigns or view data multiple times per week (or day!).

If you need a handy reference for common Mailchimp tasks, SitePoint’s Jacob McMillen has you covered. This one-page cheat sheet provides no-fluff steps for:

--ADVERTISEMENT--

Setting up an email campaign

Creating a sign-up form

Creating a mailing list

Viewing email performance data

Creating an API key

Grab it now!