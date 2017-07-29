Grab Our Free Printable Mailchimp Cheat Sheet

Entrepreneur
Article
By Jacob McMillen

By Jacob McMillen

Almost every entrepreneur needs to engage in email marketing at some point. Mailchimp is one of the most popular email marketing tools out there today, and you may find yourself logging in to create campaigns or view data multiple times per week (or day!).

If you need a handy reference for common Mailchimp tasks, SitePoint’s Jacob McMillen has you covered. This one-page cheat sheet provides no-fluff steps for:

  • Setting up an email campaign
  • Creating a sign-up form
  • Creating a mailing list
  • Viewing email performance data
  • Creating an API key

Grab it now!


Meet the author
Jacob McMillen
Jacob McMillen is a marketing copywriter and content strategist. His blog Digital Careerist helps businesses grow and freelancers make bank. Head on over to grab his free guide: 2 Fail-Proof Marketing Strategies For Businesses On A Budget.
