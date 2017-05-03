Finch.io: A Visual Tool for Finding and Fixing Design Bugs

When you’re beginning a brand-new design project, you probably start at the same place every time.

On blank paper and pencil…

Or maybe a wireframing/mock-up tool

Sketches turn into wireframes. Wireframes turn into prototypes. Prototypes turn into fleshed out designs.

But what happens during that final 10% of the project? The site is working but margins, padding, text alignment, fonts and colors all need bug-fixing and adjusting. It raises a good question.

How do you communicate small design changes to an existing design?

Do you send screenshots back and forth with arrows?

Do you start a new Trello card?

Do you stick yellow sticky notes to a developer’s monitor?

Do you file a new Github issue?

And let’s be clear: We’re not talking about glamorous, rock star design changes:

Adjust that margin

That’s H2 is the wrong font

Scale up the subheadings

They’re all small, but often important bug-fixes and there are often a lot of them.

Finch.io is a tool that takes a very different approach to this challenge.

What is Finch.io?

Finch.io is an app that imports a copy your live page and provides a ‘Sketch-like’ UI for you to make changes to what you see. When you’re done, it then lets you share your changes/edits with your developer/team.

Let’s take it for a quick test-drive.

Getting Started

There isn’t a lot to look at on opening Finch.io. There are no tools and very few UI options to be seen – just a search box and a demo project.

Finch project view[/caption]

Type a URL into the search bar and you’ll see your website load. So…umm… is this just a web browser?

But start clicking around the page and things get more interesting. All page elements react to your cursor and become clickable. Click on an item and a ‘Sketch-like’ properties editor panel will bounce out of the right of screen.

Making Edits

As you might guess, clicking on a page element makes it editable – either via the properties panel or by directly dragging and resizing the handles. You’re now working with a live visual editor. The UI panel is neatly organized into three main sections: Position, Type, and Box.

Clicking the note icon switches you to comments mode. Clicking any page element allows you (or anyone else signed-in) to attach an explanatory note or instructions to your changes.

Listing your changes

This is the interesting bit. Click on the far-right icon and you’ll see a detailed list of your page edits.

Click on a list item to jump-to and highlight that change.

Click on the ‘eye’ icon to toggle between the original element and your change.

Does it work?

It certainly does for design tweaks. Finch.io is a different kind of application so it took a little while to get my head around it. It is important to understand Finch.io is a tool designed to work with your CSS, so I don’t think there’s any way to make design changes that require HTML markup alterations.

Neverthless, I can see it being a very fast, effective way of cataloging and passing on design tweaks in that last stage before a project launch – and the period just after.

Finch.io is currently in limited beta and is slated for launch in August. Keep an eye out for it.