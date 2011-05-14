Michael's articles
Build a JavaScript Single Page App Without a Framework
By Michael Wanyoike,
Michael shows how to build an SPA from scratch, without using a client-side JavaScript framework — helping you evaluate what these frameworks actually do.
Debugging JavaScript Projects with VS Code & Chrome Debugger
By Michael Wanyoike,
Michael shows how to ditch console.log() and start debugging JavaScript like a pro, using the debugging tools in VS Code and the Chrome Debugger extension.
Building a Real-time Chat App with Sails.js
By Michael Wanyoike,
Michael Wanyoike introduces the fundamentals of Sails.js, demonstrating how to build a simple, user-friendly chat application.
Boosting Your Workflow with Angular 5 Snippets and VS Code
By Michael Wanyoike,
Michael Wanyoike shows how to create Angular 5 snippets and how to use them in Visual Studio Code to supercharge your Angular project workflow.
Building a WebRTC Video Chat Application with SimpleWebRTC
By Michael Wanyoike,
Michael introduces SimpleWebRTC, showing how to painlessly implement WebRTC in web applications by creating a cross-browser text and video messaging app.
Angular Testing: A Developer’s Introduction
By Michael Wanyoike,
An intro to the basics of Angular testing, covering tools like Jasmine, Karma and Protractor, unit tests, end-to-end testing, code coverage, linting and CI.
Installing Multiple Versions of Node.js Using nvm
By Michael Wanyoike, James Hibbard,
Michael and James introduce nvm, a handy command-line tool that allows you to install multiple versions of Node.js and switch between them with ease.
Getting Started with Redux
By Michael Wanyoike,
Michael Wanyoike introduces Redux, a framework that helps build complex projects in way that's easy to scale and maintain.
Redux vs MobX: Which Is Best for Your Project?
By Michael Wanyoike,
MobX is popular for React state management, but how does it measure up to Redux? Michael Wanyoike compares both and shows how to migrate from Redux to MobX
14 jQuery Live Search Plugins
By Michael Wanyoike,
Display live search results for your search as you type. Michael Wanyoike looks at 14 exceptionally nice jQuery Search plugins to do the hard work for you.
10 jQuery HTML5 Audio Players
By Michael Wanyoike, Sam Deering,
List of jQuery HTML5 Audio players available today, allows native audio streaming - something that your visitors would enjoy while they are on your webpage
GeoIP JSON Example
By Michael Wanyoike,
In this GeoIP JSON example, we look at an online database, IP-API.com, that returns GeoIP data in JSON format, showing how simple it is to build an application that utilizes this service.
WordPress JSON Example
By Michael Wanyoike,
Test Data JSON Example
By Michael Wanyoike,
This test data JSON example shows the incredible number of ways you can customize the way data is generated.
JSON Server Example
By Michael Wanyoike,
The JSON Server is a popular tool for front-end developers for quickly setting up a fully fake REST API in less than a minute.
Database JSON File
By Michael Wanyoike,
In this database JSON example, we are going to look at a JSON file created using a generator that can be imported into a NoSQL database such as Mongo.
Local REST JSON File
By Michael Wanyoike,
In this example of a local REST JSON file, we look at a custom NodeJS API service built using FeathersJS.
10 JSON Examples to Use in Your Projects
By Michael Wanyoike,
Here are ten popular JSON examples to get you going with some common everyday JSON tasks. These files contain basic JSON data sets so you can populate them with data easily.
Example Colors JSON File
By Michael Wanyoike,
This is an example of a Colors JSON file which you might see used to store configuration settings to setup your system to share color information settings.
Example Google Maps JSON File
By Michael Wanyoike,
This is an example of a Google Maps JSON file which you might see used to store configuration settings to setup your system and google maps marker info.
Example YouTube JSON File
By Michael Wanyoike,
This is an example of a YouTube JSON file which you might see when you get data from the YouTube API. Video/user info can be easily shared using JSON.
Example Twitter JSON File
By Michael Wanyoike,
This is an example of a Twitter JSON file which you might see if you get a JSON format from Twitter API. It contains Twitter status or Twitter user information.