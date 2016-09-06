I've worked as a Web Engineer, Writer, Communications Manager, and Marketing Director at companies such as Apple, Salon.com, StumbleUpon, and Moovweb. My research into the Social Science of Telecommunications at UC Berkeley, and while earning MBA in Organizational Behavior, showed me that the human instinct to network is vital enough to thrive in any medium that allows one person to connect to another.
M. David's articles
Scrum Artifacts: Sprint Backlog
By M. David Green,
The sprint backlog is the set of developer stories that the team has committed to working on during the current sprint.
Learning HTML, CSS and SVG, and Facing Fears, with Joni Trythall
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
Joni Trythall joins the Versioning Show to discuss learning HTML, CSS and SVG, sharing code, teaching, writing, and facing your fears.
Scrum Artifacts: Product Backlog
By M. David Green,
Stories for the development team emerge from the product owner's product backlog.
Scrum Artifacts: Stories
By M. David Green,
One of the most basic artifacts of scrum for web and mobile work is the story that describes a feature to be worked on.
Scrum Rituals: Sprint Retrospective
By M. David Green,
If the daily standup is one of the most iconic rituals of scrum, the sprint retrospective may be the most representative of the agile philosophy.
Psychology and Web Development, with Sherry Walling
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
In this episode, Tim and David are joined by Sherry Walling, a licensed clinical psychologist with a special interest in technology-related issues.
Filtering and Chaining in Functional JavaScript
By M. David Green,
M. David Green uses filtering to limit a data set & chaining to combine the results with map/reduce. The result—clean code that performs complex operations.
Team Resources in Scrum
By M. David Green,
A scrum team doesn't work in a vacuum. There's usually an organization that exists around scrum, and that supports the efforts of the scrum team
Scrum Rituals: Sprint Demo
By M. David Green,
At the end of the sprint, everything that was worked on for the current sprint is demonstrated for the team, the product owner, and observers.
Scrum Rituals: Daily Standup
By M. David Green,
In this article, we will talk about Daily Standup, the objective, and the benefits from using it.
Scrum Rituals: Sprint Planning
By M. David Green,
In this article, you will learn what is Sprint Planning. Sprint planning is hosted by the scrum master, but the person responsible for most of the content that goes into a sprint planning is the product owner.
What Are Scrum Rituals?
By M. David Green,
In this article, you will learn about Scrum Rituals. Each ritual is a face-to-face gathering in real time, which takes people away from the work they’re doing, and offers them the opportunity to have targeted communication with each other about the context of that work.
Scrum Roles: Product Owners and Team Members
By M. David Green,
In this article, we will talk about Product Owner. A product owner usually belongs to a department such as Product or Customer Support, and spends time working with customers.
Scrum Roles: Scrum Master
By M. David Green,
In this chapter, we’ll go over the critical roles of scrum master, product owner, and team member.
CSS Preprocessors and Font-end Development, with Guy Routledge
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
In this episode, David and Tim are joined by Guy Routledge, a front-end developer, teacher, and presenter of SitePoint’s AtoZ CSS video series.
Why You Should Choose Scrum for Web and Mobile Development
By M. David Green,
In this article, you will learn why you shoul choose scrum for web and mobile developement. Scrum offers a team-based approach to project work that allows a product development process to benefit from iterative self-reflection.
A Brief Introduction to Scrum
By M. David Green,
Scrum is one of several techniques for managing product development organizations, lumped under the broad category of agile software development.
Ruby, Rails, and Imposter Syndrome, with Glenn Goodrich
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
In this episode, Tim and David are joined by Glenn Goodrich, aka Ruprict, a developer by day and SitePoint's Ruby Channel editor by night.
Sass, HAML, and Inventiveness, with Hampton Catlin
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
David and Tim are joined by Hampton Catlin, creator of Sass, Haml and other tools and services such as Wikipedia Mobile, Tritium and Moovweb.
The Skills and Qualities of a Good Web Engineer
By Tim Evko, M. David Green,
In this one-on-one episode of the Versioning Show, Tim and David talk about humility, curiosity, discipline and the other qualities of a good developer.
The Challenges of Responsive Web Design, with Ethan Marcotte
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
In this episode, David and Tim are joined by Ethan Marcotte, a well-known designer who coined the term Responsive Web Design.
JavaScript and the Pressure to Knowing Everything, with Christian Heilmann
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
In this episode, Tim and David are joined by Christian Heilmann, well-known developer, speaker, author and Developer Evangelist at Microsoft.
Ensuring Cultural and Gender Diversity in Tech, with Nicole Sanchez
By Tim Evko, M. David Green,
In this episode, David and Tim discuss diversity in tech with Nicole Sanchez, the Vice President of Social Impact at GitHub.
Job Interviews, and Tips for Getting a Web Development Job
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
In this one-on-one episode, Tim and David discuss the ins and outs of job interviews in the web industry and getting a web development job.
CSS Grids, Flexbox, Columns, Shapes and Regions, with Rachel Andrew
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
In this episode, Tim and David are joined by Rachel Andrew, co-creator of Perch CMS and leading expert on CSS Grid Layouts.
Freelancing, and Founding an Online Magazine, with Vitaly Friedman
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
In this episode, Tim and David are joined by Vitaly Friedman, founder and Editor-in-Chief of Smashing Magazine.
Web Publishing and Monetizing Content, with Alex Fitzpatrick
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
In this episode, Tim and David are joined by Alex Fitzpatrick, Deputy Tech Editor for Time Magazine.
Future Systems, Code Longevity and Web Ghost Towns
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
A one-on-one episode discussing software longevity, project organization, progressive enhancement, software identity and web ghost towns (#webGhostTown).
Sass, Susy, Unit Testing, and Finding Your Voice, with Miriam Suzanne
By Tim Evko, M. David Green,
In this episode, Tim and David are joined by Miriam Suzanne, best known for Susy, a responsive layout toolkit for Sass.
The Ups and Downs of Open-source Software, with Ken Wheeler
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
Tim and David are joined by Ken Wheeler, a Formidable JavaScript programmer well known for open-source projects like Slick Carousel.