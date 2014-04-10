Kitty's articles
The Ultimate Long-shadow Sass Mixin
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo Giraudel shows off a really powerful Sass mixin to create a nice CSS3 long-shadow effect.
Extra Map Functions in Sass
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo shares some extra functions we can use when using Sass maps.
Introducing Sass-Compatibility
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo shows us a new tool he and other have been working on to see if we can move our codebase from one Sass engine to another.
Functional Wrappers in Sass
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo shows us a great way that we can build a functional wrapper with functions and mixins.
Why You Should Avoid Sass @extend
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo gives reason why we should avoid the @extend directive in Sass for better comprehension of the code we write.
Hacking a Routing Component in Jekyll
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo Giraudel comes from a Symfony background and in this post, he describes how he hacked together a URL-to-name mapping component in Jekyll.
Building a Linear-gradient Mixin in Sass
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo shows us how to make a robust linear gradient Sass mixin.
Sass Multiple Arguments, Lists or Arglist
By Kitty Giraudel,
In this article Hugo Giraudel discusses where we should be using multiple arguments, a list or an arglist when writing functions or mixins in Sass.
Blogging: WordPress or Jekyll
By Kitty Giraudel,
WordPress or Jekyll? If you're creating or porting your blog to a new platform, this article covers the main differences between the two popular choices.
Dealing With Constants In Sass
By Kitty Giraudel,
In this article Hugo Giraudel shows us three options for creating and dealing with constants in Sass
Building an Ad Manager in Symfony 2
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo Giraudel steps away from SASS for a minute to show you how to build a YAML powered non-developer-friendly ad manager in Symfony 2.
Debugging Sass Maps
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo Giraudel explains how we can create a mixin in Sass to assist in debugging Sass maps and generating the CSS to check through.
Building a Step Wizard with BEM and Sass
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo Giraudel with a detailed tutorial on creating a step wizard, commonly found in e-commerce, using BEM and Sass techniques.
Beware of Selector Nesting in Sass
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo considers different use cases for selector nesting in Sass while also looking at ways it shouldn't be used and the problems it brings.
A Bulletproof Function to Validate Length Values in Sass
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo shows us how he's built a better function to validate length values in Sass, taking a number of different circumstances into consideration.
Sass 3.4 is Out!
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo discusses "Selective Steve", the latest version of Sass, which has lots of new selector-based features and much more.
Keep Sass Simple
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo considers whether we are taking tools like Sass too far, using overly complex code to achieve what are fairly simple tasks in CSS.
Using Sass to Build Color Palettes
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo looks at using Sass to automate the process of building a color palette from a single color.
Semantic Versioning: Why You Should Be Using it
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo looks at a logical solution for version number: SemVer, a new way to bump up version numbers in software development projects.
Tips to Help You Level Up Your Sass
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo has seen a lot of Sass code, including code from many libraries. Here he gives four suggestions for bringing your Sass skills to a new level.
A Better Solution for Managing z-index with Sass
By Kitty Giraudel,
With some inspiration from other articles on the same topic, Hugo presents his own Sass solution for managing hard-to-maintain z-index values in CSS.
Useful Compass Extensions That are Worth a Try
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo examines some of his favourite Compass extensions with explanations of the features of each, along with code examples.
Using Sass Maps
By Kitty Giraudel,
An introduction to Sass maps along with a number of use cases so you can see how beneficial they are in making your code more compact.
Sass Frameworks: Compass or Bourbon?
By Kitty Giraudel,
A look at the pros and cons and the various features of using Compass vs. Bourbon, the two Sass frameworks.
Managing Responsive Breakpoints with Sass
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo offers an elegant way to deal with breakpoints in responsive web design, using Sass.
A Sass Mixin for CSS Triangles
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo shows us his own custom mixin for creating CSS triangles. He also uses a few utility mixins from a previous article to get the job done.
Sass Mixins to Kickstart Your Project
By Kitty Giraudel,
Many of our projects include tons of repeated code. These mixins provide some help in this regard.
My Favorite Sass Tools
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo's round-up and analysis of a number of cool Sass tools to make your CSS and Sass development easier.
Caching Values from Sass Mixins
By Kitty Giraudel,
Sass mixins, when reused in a single project, will not combine duplicate rule sets. This article creates a solution to that problem using Sass maps.
Cross-Media Query @extend Directives in Sass
By Kitty Giraudel,
Sass doesn't allow you to @extend a placeholder inside a media query from another scope. Here is a complex, but easy to use solution.