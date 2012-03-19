Ivaylo Gerchev
Ivaylo Gerchev is a self-taught web developer/designer. He loves to play with HTML, CSS, jQuery, PHP, and WordPress, as well as Photoshop and Illustrator. Ivaylo's motto is "Minimum effort for maximum effect!"
Ivaylo's articles
Introducing: Semantic UI Component Library
An overview of Semantic UI, a tag-agnostic component library that uses natural language conventions to make development more intuitive.
Boilerplate or Bootstrap?
What’s New in Bootstrap 3
Multilingual Preprocessing with Prepros
Top 10 Front-End Development Frameworks: Part 2
This is the 2nd part of Top 10 Front-End Development Frameworks, by the author Ivaylo Gerchev.
Top 10 Front-End Development Frameworks
Which front-end framework is the best - Bootstrap, BootMetro, Kickstrap? You can decide for yourself, but we'll provide you with the top ten.
HTML5 Canvas Development with Ai->Canvas
Ivaylo Gerchev explains how the Ai->canvas plugin lets Illustrator export to the HTML5 canvas element, making the rendering of hand-drawn images a relatively simple task.
What’s New in jQuery UI 1.9
This article discusses new features in the 1.9 version of jQuery UI. The article also provides a quick look back at the history of jQuery UI.
Build Your Perfect Interface with UI Design Patterns
The aim of this tutorial is to serve as a guide and reference describing what design patterns are, why you should use them, and where you can learn more about them.
Beginners Guide to KnockoutJS: Part 3
Beginners Guide to KnockoutJS: Part 2
Beginners Guide to KnockoutJS: Part 1
In My Language, Please! – Translating WordPress Themes and Plugins
A Comprehensive Introduction to Less: Mixins
LESS is a CSS Preprocessor. In this article we look at Mixins and other programming language like functionality that it holds.
A Comprehensive Introduction to LESS
