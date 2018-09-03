How to Use Gulp.js to Automate Your CSS Tasks
In this article, we look at how you can use Gulp.js to automate a range of repetitive CSS development tasks to speed up your workflow.
Web development requires little more than a text editor. However, you’
ll quickly become frustrated with the repetitive tasks that are essential for a modern website and fast performance, such as:
- converting or transpiling
- minimizing file sizes
- concatenating files
- minifying production code
- deploying updates to development, staging and live production servers.
Some tasks must be repeated every time you make a change. The most infallible developer will forget to optimize an image or two and pre-production tasks become increasingly arduous.
Fortunately, computers never complain about mind-numbing work. This article demonstrates how use Gulp.js to automate CSS tasks, including:
- optimizing images
- compiling Sass .scss files
- handling and inlining assets
- automatically appending vendor prefixes
- removing unused CSS selectors
- minifying CSS
- reporting file sizes
- outputting sourcemaps for use in browser DevTools
- live-reloading CSS in a browser when source files change.
All the code is available from GitHub, and it works on Windows, macOS or Linux.
Why Use Gulp?
A variety of task runners are available for web projects including Gulp, Grunt, webpack and even npm scripts. Ultimately, the choice is yours and it doesn’t matter what you use, as your site/app visitors will never know or care.
Gulp is a few years old but stable, fast, supports many plugins, and is configured using JavaScript code. Writing tasks in code has several advantages, and you can modify output according to conditions — such as only minifying CSS when building the final files for live deployment.
Example Project Overview
The task code assumes Gulp 3.x will be used. This is the most recent stable version and, while Gulp 4 is available, it’s not the default on npm. If you’re using Gulp 4, refer to How do I update to Gulp 4? and tweak the
gulpfile.js code accordingly.
Image file sizes will be minimized with gulp-imagemin which optimizes JPG, GIF and PNG bitmaps as well as SVG vector graphics.
Sass
.scss files will be pre-processed into a browser-compatible
main.css file. Sass isn’t considered as essential as it once was, because:
- standard CSS now offers features such as variables (Custom Properties)
- HTTP/2 reduces the need for file concatenation.
That said, Sass remains a practical option for file splitting, organization, (static) variables, mixins and nesting (presuming you don’
t go too deep).
The resulting Sass-compiled CSS file will then be processed using PostCSS to provide further enhancements such as asset management and vendor-prefixing.
Getting Started with Gulp
If you’
ve never used Gulp before, please read An Introduction to Gulp.js. These are the basic steps for getting started from your terminal:
- Ensure Node.js is installed.
- Install the Gulp command-line interface globally with
npm i gulp-cli -g.
- Create a new project folder — for example,
mkdir gulpcss— and enter it (
cd gulpcss).
- Run
npm initand answer each question (the defaults are fine). This will create a
package.jsonproject configuration file.
- Create a
srcsub-folder for source files:
mkdir src.
The example project uses the following sub-folders:
src/images— image files
src/scss— source Sass files
build— the folder where compiled files are generated
Test HTML Page
This tutorial concentrates on CSS-related tasks, but an
index.html file in the root folder is useful for testing. Add your own page code with a
<link> to the final stylesheet. For example:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,initial-scale=1.0">
<title>Using Gulp.js for CSS tasks</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" media="all" href="build/css/main.css">
</head>
<body>
<h1>My example page</h1>
</body>
</html>
Module Installation
Most Node.js modules will be installed as project dependencies so the CSS can be built on development or production servers. To install Gulp and all plugins locally, do the following:
npm i gulp gulp-imagemin gulp-newer gulp-noop gulp-postcss gulp-sass gulp-size gulp-sourcemaps postcss-assets autoprefixer cssnano usedcss
Assuming you’
re using a recent version of
npm, all modules will be listed in the
"dependencies" section of
package.json.
browser-sync is installed as a development dependency since, it’s not required on live production servers:
npm i browser-sync --save-dev
The module will be listed in the
"devDependencies" section of
package.json.
Create a Gulp Task File
Gulp tasks are defined in a JavaScript file named
gulpfile.js. Create it, then open the file in your editor (VS Code is the current favorite). Add the following code:
(() => {
'use strict';
/**************** gulpfile.js configuration ****************/
const
// development or production
devBuild = ((process.env.NODE_ENV || 'development').trim().toLowerCase() === 'development'),
// directory locations
dir = {
src : 'src/',
build : 'build/'
},
// modules
gulp = require('gulp'),
noop = require('gulp-noop'),
newer = require('gulp-newer'),
size = require('gulp-size'),
imagemin = require('gulp-imagemin'),
sass = require('gulp-sass'),
postcss = require('gulp-postcss'),
sourcemaps = devBuild ? require('gulp-sourcemaps') : null,
browsersync = devBuild ? require('browser-sync').create() : null;
console.log('Gulp', devBuild ? 'development' : 'production', 'build');
})();
This defines a self-executing function and constants for:
devBuild—
trueif
NODE_ENVis blank or set to
development
dir.src— the source file folder
dir.build— the build folder
- Gulp and all plugin modules
Note that
sourcemaps and
browsersync are only enabled for development builds.
Gulp Image Task
Create the
src/images folder then copy some image files into it or any subfolder.
Insert the following code below the
console.log in
gulpfile.js to create an
images processing task:
/**************** images task ****************/
const imgConfig = {
src : dir.src + 'images/**/*',
build : dir.build + 'images/',
minOpts: {
optimizationLevel: 5
}
};
gulp.task('images', () =>
gulp.src(imgConfig.src)
.pipe(newer(imgConfig.build))
.pipe(imagemin(imgConfig.minOpts))
.pipe(size({ showFiles:true }))
.pipe(gulp.dest(imgConfig.build))
);
Configuration parameters are defined in
imgConfig, which sets:
- a
srcfolder to any image inside
src/imagesor a subfolder
- a
buildfolder to
build/images, and
- gulp-imagemin optimization options.
A
gulp.task named
images passes data through a series of pipes:
- The source folder is examined.
- The gulp-newer plugin removes any newer image already present in the build folder.
- The gulp-imagemin plugin optimizes the remaining files.
- The gulp-size plugin shows the resulting size of all processed files.
- The files are saved to the
gulp.destbuild folder.
Save
gulpfile.js, then run the
images task from the command line:
gulp images
The terminal will show a log something like this:
Gulp development build
[16:55:12] Using gulpfile gulpfile.js
[16:55:12] Starting 'images'...
[16:55:12] icons/alert.svg 306 B
[16:55:12] cave-0600.jpg 47.8 kB
[16:55:12] icons/fast.svg 240 B
[16:55:12] cave-1200.jpg 112 kB
[16:55:12] cave-1800.jpg 157 kB
[16:55:12] icons/reload.svg 303 B
[16:55:12] gulp-imagemin: Minified 3 images (saved 205 B - 19.4%)
[16:55:12] all files 318 kB
[16:55:12] Finished 'images' after 640 ms
Examine the created
build/images folder to find optimized versions of your images. If you run
gulp images again, nothing will occur because only newer files will be processed.
Gulp CSS Task
Create a
src/scss folder with a file named
main.scss. This is the root Sass file which imports other partials. You can organize these files as you like but, to get started, add:
// main.scss
@import 'base/_base';
Create a
src/scss/base folder and add a
_base.scss file with the following code:
// base/_base.scss partial
$font-main: sans-serif;
$font-size: 100%;
body {
font-family: $font-main;
font-size: $font-size;
color: #444;
background-color: #fff;
}
Insert the following code below the
images task in
gulpfile.js to create a
css processing task:
/**************** CSS task ****************/
const cssConfig = {
src : dir.src + 'scss/main.scss',
watch : dir.src + 'scss/**/*',
build : dir.build + 'css/',
sassOpts: {
sourceMap : devBuild,
outputStyle : 'nested',
imagePath : '/images/',
precision : 3,
errLogToConsole : true
},
postCSS: [
require('postcss-assets')({
loadPaths: ['images/'],
basePath: dir.build
}),
require('autoprefixer')({
browsers: ['> 1%']
})
]
};
// remove unused selectors and minify production CSS
if (!devBuild) {
cssConfig.postCSS.push(
require('usedcss')({ html: ['index.html'] }),
require('cssnano')
);
}
gulp.task('css', ['images'], () =>
gulp.src(cssConfig.src)
.pipe(sourcemaps ? sourcemaps.init() : noop())
.pipe(sass(cssConfig.sassOpts).on('error', sass.logError))
.pipe(postcss(cssConfig.postCSS))
.pipe(sourcemaps ? sourcemaps.write() : noop())
.pipe(size({ showFiles:true }))
.pipe(gulp.dest(cssConfig.build))
.pipe(browsersync ? browsersync.reload({ stream: true }) : noop())
);
Configuration parameters are defined in
cssConfig, which sets:
- the
srcfile
src/scss/main.scss
- a
watchfolder to any file within
src/scssor its subfolders
- the
buildfolder to
build/css
- gulp-sass options in
sassOpts: these are passed to node-sass, which ultimately calls LibSass.
cssConfig.postCSS defines an array of PostCSS plugins and configuration options. The first is postcss-assets, which can resolve image URL paths and pass information to CSS files. For example, if
myimage.png is a 400 x 300 bitmap:
.myimage {
width: width('myimage.png'); /* 400px */
height: height('myimage.png'); /* 300px */
background-size: size('myimage.png'); /* 400px 300px */
}
It’s also possible to inline bitmap or SVG images. For example:
.mysvg {
background-image: inline('mysvg.svg');
/* url('data:image/svg+xml;charset=utf-8,... */
}
autoprefixer is the famous PostCSS plugin which adds vendor prefixes according to information from caniuse.com. In the configuration above, any browser with a global market share of 1% or more will have vendor prefixes added. For example:
filter: opacity(0.5);
becomes:
-webkit-filter: opacity(0.5);
filter: opacity(0.5);
Two further PostCSS plugins are added when
NODE_ENV is set to
production:
- usedcss, which removes unused selectors by examining the example
index.htmlfile.
- cssnano, which minifies the resulting CSS file by removing all comments, whitespace, etc.
A
gulp.task named
css is then defined. It runs the
images task first, since the CSS may depend on images. It then passes data through a series of pipes:
- The source folder is examined.
- If
devBuildis true, the gulp-sourcemaps plugin is initialized. Otherwise, the gulp-noop does nothing.
- The gulp-sass plugin transpiles
main.scssto CSS using the
cssConfig.sassOptsconfiguration options. Note the
on('error')event handler prevents Gulp terminating when a Sass syntax error is encountered.
- The resulting CSS is piped into gulp-postcss, which applies the plugins described above.
- If sourcemaps are enabled, they’re now appended as a data URI to the end of the CSS.
- The gulp-size plugin displays the final size of the CSS file.
- The files are saved to the
gulp.destbuild folder.
- Finally, if
browsersyncis set, a instruction is sent to browser-sync to refresh the CSS in all connected browsers (see below).
Save
gulpfile.js, then run the task from the command line:
gulp css
The terminal will show a log similar to this:
Gulp development build
[09:22:18] Using gulpfile gulpfile.js
[09:22:18] Starting 'images'...
[09:22:18] gulp-imagemin: Minified 0 images
[09:22:18] Finished 'images' after 80 ms
[09:22:18] Starting 'css'...
[09:22:18] main.css 1.07 kB
[09:22:18] Finished 'css' after 91 ms
Examine the created
build/css folder to find a development version of the resulting
main.css file containing a sourcemap data:
body {
font-family: sans-serif;
font-size: 100%;
color: #444;
background-color: #fff; }
/*# sourceMappingURL=data:application/json;charset=utf8;base64,...
Automating Your Workflow
Running one task at a time and manually refreshing your browser is no fun. Fortunately, Browsersync provides a seemingly magical solution:
- It implements a development web server or proxy to an existing server.
- Code changes are dynamically applied and CSS can refresh without a full page reload.
- Connected browsers can mirror scrolling and form input. For example, you complete a form on your desktop PC and see it happening on a mobile device.
- It’
s fully compatible with Gulp and other build tools.
Insert the following code below the
css task in
gulpfile.js to define:
-
a
browsersyncprocessing task
-
a
defaultGulp task for monitoring file changes:
```js /**************** browser-sync task ****************/ const syncConfig = { server: { baseDir : './', index : 'index.html' }, port : 8000, files : dir.build + '**/*', open : false }; // browser-sync gulp.task('browsersync', () => browsersync ? browsersync.init(syncConfig) : null ); /**************** watch task ****************/ gulp.task('default', ['css', 'browsersync'], () => {
// image changes gulp.watch(imgConfig.src, ['images']); // CSS changes gulp.watch(cssConfig.watch, ['css']);
});
```
The browser-sync configuration parameters are defined in
syncConfig, which set options such as the port and default file. The
browsersync task then initiates accordingly.
Browsersync is able to watch for file changes itself but, in this case, we want to control it via Gulp to ensure that refreshes only occur when CSS changes occur.
The
default task is one that runs when
gulp is called without a task name. It runs the
css and
browsersync tasks to build all files initially (the
images task is a dependency of
css). Then,
gulp.watch is passed a folder to monitor and the associated tasks to run.
Save
gulpfile.js and run the default task from the command line:
gulp
The terminal will show a log but, unlike before, it won’t terminate and remain running:
Gulp development build
[09:43:17] Using gulpfile gulpfile.js
[09:43:17] Starting 'images'...
[09:43:17] Starting 'browsersync'...
[09:43:17] Finished 'browsersync' after 23 ms
[Browsersync] Access URLs:
-------------------------------------
Local: http://localhost:8000
External: http://1.2.3.4:8000
-------------------------------------
UI: http://localhost:3001
UI External: http://1.2.3.4:3001
-------------------------------------
[Browsersync] Serving files from: ./
[09:43:17] gulp-imagemin: Minified 0 images
[09:43:17] Finished 'images' after 237 ms
[09:43:17] Starting 'css'...
[09:43:17] main.css 11.3 kB
[Browsersync] 1 file changed (main.css)
[09:43:17] Finished 'css' after 173 ms
[09:43:17] Starting 'default'...
[09:43:17] Finished 'default' after 21 ms
Your PC is now running a web server from
http://localhost:8000. Other devices on the network can connect to the External URL. Open the URL in a browser or two, then make changes to any
.scss file. The results are immediately refreshed.
Examine any element in the DevTools and the Styles panel will show the location of the pre-compiled Sass code. You can click the filename to view the full source:
Finally, press Ctrl + C to stop the Gulp task running in your terminal.
Live Production Code
The
NODE_ENV environment variable must be set to
production so Gulp tasks know when to produce final code — that is, remove unused CSS, minify files, and disable sourcemap generation. On Linux and macOS terminals:
NODE_ENV=production
Windows Powershell:
$env:NODE_ENV="production"
Windows legacy command line:
set NODE_ENV=production
You can do either of the following:
- Create production code locally then upload to live servers.
- Run Gulp tasks directly on the live server. Ideally,
NODE_ENVshould be permanently set on production machines by modifying the start-up script — for example, add
export NODE_ENV=productionto the end of a Linux
~/.bashrcfile.
Run
gulp css to generate the final code.
To return to development mode, change
NODE_ENV to
development or an empty string.
Next Steps
This article demonstrates a possible Gulp CSS workflow, but it can be adapted for any project:
- There are more than 3,500 Gulp plugins. Many help with CSS and pre-processing, but you can find others for HTML, templating, image handling, JavaScript, server-side languages, linting and more.
- There are hundreds of PostCSS plugins and it’
s simple to write your own.
Whichever tools you choose, I recommend you:
- Automate the most frustrating, time-consuming or performance-improving tasks first. For example, optimizing images could shave hundreds of kilobytes from your total page weight.
- Don’t over-complicate your build process. A few hours should be adequate to get started.
- Try other task runners, but don’
t switch on a whim!
The code above is available from github.com/craigbuckler/gulp-css. Please use it as you wish!