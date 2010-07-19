James is a freelance web developer based in the UK, specialising in JavaScript application development and building accessible websites. With more than a decade's professional experience, he is a published author, a frequent blogger and speaker, and an outspoken advocate of standards-based development.
James's articles
Adding Micro-Constructors to a Modular Design Pattern
This article is a follow up to a previous article on modular design patterns. This article focuses on micro-constructors as part of modular design.
A Utility Function for Padding Strings and Numbers
This post introduces a utility function for applying padding to strings and numbers.
Modular Design Patterns: Private, Privileged, and Protected Members in JavaScript
Modular design pattern
Multi-threading in JavaScript
JavaScript Design Patterns Deconstructed
One JavaScript Design Pattern I Can’t Live Without
The Ever-Increasing Uses of a Zoom Layout (Part 2)
This is the second part of The Ever-Increasing Uses of a Zoom Layout, by the author James Edwards
The Ever-Increasing Uses of a Zoom Layout (Part 1)
The Angst of Accessibility
Better Take The Web’s Temperature — It’s Coming Down With Another “itis”
(More) Assignment in Conditions
CodeBurner for Everyone v1.6
The Art of Accessibility
Sophisticated Sorting in JavaScript
What’s The Best Date Format?
Counting with an Arbitrary Character Set
The Anatomy of a JavaScript Design Pattern
My Favorite JavaScript Design Pattern
Why Aren’t Tooltips Triggered by The Keyboard?
The Guilty Secrets of a Standards-Based Programmer
Scripting, Loading, and Irony
Throwing Better Errors Using Stack
Assignment inside a Condition
The Best Way to Instantiate Ajax?
The Footer’s the Menu
Creating Shadows Around Polygons in CSS
Contiguous Sibling Selector
Better Passwords #3: Caps-lock Warnings
Better Passwords #2: “Show Password”
Better Passwords #1: The Masked Password Field
