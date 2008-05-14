James is a freelance web developer based in the UK, specialising in JavaScript application development and building accessible websites. With more than a decade's professional experience, he is a published author, a frequent blogger and speaker, and an outspoken advocate of standards-based development.
James's articles
Regex Matching Attribute Selectors
JavaScript
Mangling XML as Text with PHP DOM
Programming
Conditional Comments for HTML Email
Programming
HTML or XHTML: Does it Really Matter?
Blogs
Top 5 Tips for Staying Awake
Programming
BBC Rejects hCalendar Microformat Because Of Accessibility Concerns
Programming
Dust-Me Selectors: Now Compatible With Firefox 3!
Programming
Beyond CAPTCHA: No Bots Allowed!
Web
Thanks for what?
Programming
Building The Matrix – Notes from The Architect
JavaScript
