Skip to main content

18 Handy Graphic Design Apps for Android Owners

By Gabrielle Gosha

Blogs

Share:

Free JavaScript Book!

Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.

RRP $11.95

Get the book free!

Graphic designers have all types of skills and styles, and where their approaches may differ, so might their equipment. The iPhone isn’t the only smartphone out there with dozens of useful design apps being produced for their platform, the Android platform has plenty of its own. Android owners, whether they have a tablet or phone, don’t want to be cooped up behind a computer all day, and these Android apps are perfect for capturing daily epiphanies and inspiration.

Getting real design work done without being stuck in the office is easier than you might think. If you want to stay productive while on the go, then look below for 18 handy Android apps for all of you Android-owning graphic designers.

Fresco Paint Pro

fresco paint pro_tn

Price: $2.99

Font.My

font.my_tn

Price: Free

Sketcher Lite

sketcher_tn

Price: Free

myPantone

mypantone_tn

Price: $7.99

Image Editor

image editor_tn

Price: Free

Fontest

fontest_tn

Price: Free

Adobe Photoshop Touch

adobe photoshop touch_tn

Price: $9.99

ColorSnap

colorsnap_tn

Price: Free

BeFunky Photo Editor

befunky_tn

Price: Free

Sketchbook Mobile Express

sketchbook_tn

Price: Free

Markers

markers_tn

Price: Free

Vignette

vignette_tn

Price: $2.60

Finger Colors

finger colors_tn

Price: Free

Drawing Tablet HD Pro

drawing tablet_tn

Price: $4.99

Adobe Photoshop Express

adobe photoshop express_tn

Price: Free

Evernote

evernote_tn

Price: Free

Color Pal

colorpal_tn

Price: Free

BeNote

benote_tn

Price: Free

Conclusion

Graphic designers with Android products can rejoice! Being without an iPhone or other Apple product doesn’t that you’re trapped behind the confines of your computer, or that your mobile devices are any less capable. This list is only scratching the surface, so don’t be afraid to find more apps on your own. Happy hunting!

Gabrielle Gosha

Gabrielle is a creative type who specializes in graphic design, animation and photography.

New books out now!

Get practical advice to start your career in programming!

Read the book now

Master complex transitions, transformations and animations in CSS!

Read the book now

Latest Remote Jobs

More Remote Jobs