18 Handy Graphic Design Apps for Android Owners
Graphic designers have all types of skills and styles, and where their approaches may differ, so might their equipment. The iPhone isn’t the only smartphone out there with dozens of useful design apps being produced for their platform, the Android platform has plenty of its own. Android owners, whether they have a tablet or phone, don’t want to be cooped up behind a computer all day, and these Android apps are perfect for capturing daily epiphanies and inspiration.
Getting real design work done without being stuck in the office is easier than you might think. If you want to stay productive while on the go, then look below for 18 handy Android apps for all of you Android-owning graphic designers.
Fresco Paint Pro
Price: $2.99
Font.My
Price: Free
Sketcher Lite
Price: Free
myPantone
Price: $7.99
Image Editor
Price: Free
Fontest
Price: Free
Adobe Photoshop Touch
Price: $9.99
ColorSnap
Price: Free
BeFunky Photo Editor
Price: Free
Sketchbook Mobile Express
Price: Free
Markers
Price: Free
Vignette
Price: $2.60
Finger Colors
Price: Free
Drawing Tablet HD Pro
Price: $4.99
Adobe Photoshop Express
Price: Free
Evernote
Price: Free
Color Pal
Price: Free
BeNote
Price: Free
Conclusion
Graphic designers with Android products can rejoice! Being without an iPhone or other Apple product doesn’t that you’re trapped behind the confines of your computer, or that your mobile devices are any less capable. This list is only scratching the surface, so don’t be afraid to find more apps on your own. Happy hunting!
