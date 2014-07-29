Calypso: The Desktop App for WordPress
By James George,
James George introduces WordPress’ desktop app called Calypso, which can be used for writing and editing blog posts and pages directly from your desktop.
By Jérémy Heleine,
This tutorial walks you through the steps for creating an awesome WordPress.org page for your plugin, essential to help users discover your work.
By Chris Burgess,
In this article we walk you through WordPress.org's most popular plugins for 2014 and explore some of the other popular alternative plugins available.
By Narayan Prusty,
In this article we walk you through the basics needed to submit a plugin to the official WordPress.org Plugin Directory.
By Justyn Hornor,
New to WordPress? Trying to understand the differences between WordPress.com and WordPress.org? This video covers WordPress.com vs WordPress.org in detail.