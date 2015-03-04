wordpress development

How to Develop WordPress Locally with DevKinsta
By SitePoint Team,
Looking for an easy way to develop WordPress locally? Learn how build, edit and test your WP site locally with the free DevKinsta tool.
By Sayed Rahman,
Most leading CMS platforms like WordPress use Ajax in their architecture. Sayed Rahman walks through how to use Ajax in WordPress with a real world example.
By Matt Geri,
Matt Geri explores the various modern development tools that can help take the headache and repetitiveness out of building WordPress sites on your computer.
By Jérémy Heleine,
Jérémy Heleine explores how developers can easily handle WordPress plugin updates the right way.
By Taylor Lovett,
Taylor Lovett explains how WordPress developers can use Dockunit in combination with Dockunit.io for easy cross-platform continuous integration.
By Tim Carr,
In this article, Tim Carr covers how nonces (number used once) can help keep your WordPress themes and plugins secure.
By Simon Codrington,
In this tutorial, Simon Codrington takes a look at Object Orientated design and how you can use it in practical applications when developing for WordPress.
By Tim Carr,
Tim Carr explores how plugin developers can make their WordPress plugins developer friendly by providing useful and solid developer documentation.
By Narayan Prusty,
In this article we show you how to easily build your own Most Commented On Posts plugin. This is a great way of showcasing your most popular content.
By Shaumik Daityari,
Revisr is a WordPress plugin that provides you with version control features within WordPress. In this article, we cover the basics of how to use Revisr.
By Firdaus Zahari,
In this article, Firdaus Zahari covers the basic anatomy of the WP_Error class, how it works and how to integrate the WP_Error class within our application.