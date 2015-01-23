Where to Start Learning Emerging Tech
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Emerging technology has reached new heights as we enter 2019 - VR/AR, machine learning, robotics, the Internet of Things. Here's how to get your start.
By Anthony Burchell,
Anthony Burchell shows how WordPress users can prepare their site content for the extended reality future. The ways we consume content are ever-changing, but with a platform like WordPress, we’re able to adapt and create many new and engaging digital experiences.
By Michaela Lehr,
Virtual Reality is set to change the way we use computers and the web. Michaela Lehr shows you how to use React VR to declaratively create 3D applications.
By Larry Alton,
Larry Alton discusses the top 3 UX trends that are changing the way we design for mobile devices, and why users adore them.
By Giannis Konstantinidis,
Giannis Konstantinidis looks at the OSVR platform and headsets, and their promise within the open source movement in virtual reality.
By Parth Misra,
Parth Misra looks at four startup ideas waiting for the right entrepreneur in the virtual reality space.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti provides a guide to how many virtual reality headsets are already available today and how many more are on their way!
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to use Google's new VR Views to embed VR content on your website.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explores the basics of A-Frame, a WebVR framework that is simplifying how to build VR for the web using custom HTML components.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti looks at the possibilities of Primrose, a WebVR development framework for productivity applications with a focus on live coding in VR.
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi covers the details of the latest WebVR 1.0 API Draft Proposal by the WebVR development community.
By Srinivas Rao,
Srinivas Rao goes through the entire process of building an augmented reality app for Android in Unity with Vuforia, without writing a single line of code!
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti covers in detail how to put together a Google Cardboard based VR app in Unity using the Google Cardboard Unity SDK.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti provides an overview on the options available for developing and delivering virtual reality in the browser.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to use Three.js and Node to create a real time visualisation of tweets in virtual reality.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti shows how to use HTML5, JavaScript, Three.js and Google Cardboard to provide a VR view from a Raspberry Pi camera.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to use HTML5, JavaScript, Three.js, a smartphone and Google Cardboard to create a filtered AR viewfinder.
By Charles Costa,
Though the hardware behind virtual reality is starting to match the hype, there are still roadblocks ahead. Charles Costa looks at the future of VR.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to bring web APIs into the virtual reality world using Google Cardboard, JavaScript and three.js.
By Fax Quintus,
Fax Quintus tells us the story of how his startup came up with the software and hardware to make mobile Virtual Reality… A Reality.