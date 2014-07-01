How to Improve User Experience with Accurate User Feedback
By Michiel Mulders,
You submit a form—but get no feedback. Wha? Did it submit? Learn how to make sure your UI elements provide feedback to users—so that you don't lose them!
Michiel introduces five best practices you can use to provide a more learnable interface to your users, from consistency to familiarity and storification.
By Daniel Schwarz,
Smart guides illustrate how objects align to one another — they can display the distance between layers, or whether a layer has snapped to another.
By Abhimanyu Godara,
Frameworks, NLP and conversational UX will be key in the paradigm shift towards AI, messaging and chatbots. What can developers and designers do to keep up?
By Saad Al-Sabbagh,
Sometimes small changes can make a big difference to your UX. Saad has 5 relatively simple ways you can improve your UX in a morning's work.
By Tim Brown,
The GIF format has been around for so long that sometimes it's easy to overlook its usefulness. Tim wants you to reconsider the power of GIFs and CSS.
By Daniel Schwarz,
Modern user interfaces move. But as Fun Boy Three and Bananarama once said, "T'aint what you do, it's the way that you do it!". Let's talk about easings.
By Daniel Schwarz,
Micro-interactions are subtle “moments” centered around accomplishing a single task. Daniel shows how they count for UI designers.
By Catarina Borges,
Icons are about communicating meaning but meaning isn't fixed – it moves. Catarina looks at the icon choices that are causing problems for users.
By Daniel Schwarz,
Fireworks is fizzling out, but Adobe has returned with a mystery new UI tool. What is Adobe XD? Will this fiery comet become a star? Dan investigates.
By Daniel Schwarz,
With the rise of Sketch App, Adobe Photoshop is no longer the undisputed tool for web designers. But competition can be a positive force.
By Aja Frost,
Virtual reality isn't just a new user experience – it requires a new understanding of UX by the people who make it. Aja takes six UX lessons from VR.
By Alex Walker,
While Tom Cruise energetically 'vogued' his way through in the UI in Minority Report, low-energy eye-tracking interfaces look more promising in the future.
By Wes McDowell,
The hamburger menu icon was invented to solve a space problem on phones. But are we limiting ourselves by only using it there? Wes has some ideas.
By Petras Baukys,
In 2015 it's no longer enough for interface elements to instantly switch between two static states. Petras has 7 tips for making your interactions sing!
By Jessica Enders,
Is your login friendly doorman or cranky guard? Jessica Enders shows you how to get your users logged in fast by getting your login screens out of the way.
By Diana MacDonald,
It is your or my account? Di poses a difficult question and more importantly, delivers a compelling solution. Read on.