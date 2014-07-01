3 Rules for Painless Account UX: Login

In the first part of this article, we outlined how following three little rules can make account management less painful.

To quickly recap those rules:

1. Don’t make the user guess Almost every service on the web handles account management slightly differently. As a result, you have to be explicit about the requirements for your service. Otherwise, you’re just being cruel. 2. Balance security with usability Often, security folk will insist on an approach that compromises the user experience. This is foolish, because poor usability will lead to workarounds, and workarounds in turn lead to weakened security. Instead, aim for a design that is both secure and usable. 3. Keep it simple Account management is one of your biggest potential barriers to usage. Make the barrier practically invisible through a simple, seamless, pain-free design.

In that first part, we showed how to apply these rules to improve the process of creating new accounts. Now let's take a look at using those same rules to improve the experience of logging in.

The Login Process

Rule #1: Don’t make the user guess

Log in screens are usually relatively minimal, with a field for a username and another for password. Minimal doesn’t always equal simple, though, especially if you hide information that helps explain things to users.

If the username is an identifier that the user didn’t create — e.g. an electricity account number — tell users what the username is and where they can get it (e.g. “at the top right corner of your bill”).

If the username is an email address, tell users.

If the password is a numeric pin, tell users.

If space allows, instead of “Remember me” use “Remember username on this computer”. (“Remember me” doesn’t really tell the user what will happen.)

Example: What not to do

Roam Express, a provider of electronic tags for paying road tolls, doesn’t tell you where you could find your tag number.

Example: A better approach

LG do better, being specific about the username being an email address, and what the “remember me” checkbox will do.

Rule #2: Balance security with usability

With logging in, the main challenge security versus usability challenge relates to how you deal with incorrect attempts. The more information you can give the (legitimate) user, the more able they are to recover and log in correctly. However, this information can also be used by black-hat hackers to ascertain usernames and passwords.

The solution is to:

give a moderate amount of information (e.g. tell the user when log in has failed and, if you can, whether the problem was with the username or the password);

give users at least two and preferrably three attempts — typos are easy to make; and

apply time limits and penalties, rather than locking people out altogether.

Time limits and penalties are best described by Thomas Baekdal in his article The Usability of Passwords:

All you need to do is to prevent automatic hacking scripts from working effectively. What you need to do is this: 1. Add a time-delay between sign-in attempts. Instead of allowing people to sign-in again and again and again. Add a 5 second delay between each attempt. It is short enough to not be noticeable (it takes longer than 5 seconds to realize that you have tried a wrong password, and to type in a new one). And, it forces the hacker to only be able make sign-in requests 1 every 5 seconds (instead of 100 times per second). 2. Add a penalty period if a person has typed a wrong password more than, say, 10 times, of something like 1 hour. Again, this seriously disrupts the hacking script from working effectively.

Example: A better approach

Uber tell you which of your two credentials you’ve gotten wrong.

Rule #3: Keep it simple

You’d think, given how small a log in form is, they must all be simple. Alas, you’d be wrong! Have a look at how these services overcomplicated the process.

Example: What not to do

The West Australian Symphony Orchestra asks for a promo code at log in.

Example: What not to do

The Co-op Bookshop used to make logging in way more difficult than it needed to be. They hid the password field until after the email address had been entered and validated (using the tab key, no less!). (Thankfully, after a recent redesign, they’ve moved to a more standard approach for log in.)

The two examples above show the addition of needless fields or steps, something you should definitely avoid. What else can you do to keep login simple?

Make sure the log in call-to-action is easy to find, whenever users might want it. The top right hand corner is a common location.

Enable self-service and immediate reset of user passwords (and also usernames, if chosen by the user). Resetting should require sufficient identification (ideally two-factor authentication rather than security questions, which are hard to implement well). Do not send passwords “in the clear” e.g. via email — especially permanent passwords — as email can be intercepted or hacked. This is why resetting is preferable to recovery.

If the username is an email address and user is on a mobile or tablet, switch to the device’s email input-optimised keyboard. Similarly, switch to a numeric keyboard for passwords that are pins. See Touch Keyboard Types for more information.

You most definitely do not need a “clear” or “reset” button on a log in (or registration) form (see above Roam Express example of what not to do)!

need a “clear” or “reset” button on a log in (or registration) form (see above Roam Express example of what not to do)! Put “Forgot username” and “Forgot password” links in close proximity to their respective fields.

Don’t worry too much about “log in” versus “sign in”, there are pros and cons to both. For instance, some argue “log in” is technical jargon, but then “sign in” is more easily confused with “sign up”. Pick one approach and stick with it; in this case consistency matters much more than the specific choice of words. Oh and note that “login” is a noun (e.g. “What’s your login?”) whereas “log in”/”sign in” are verbs (e.g. “Please log in to your account”). See “Login Is Not a Verb”.

Example: What not to do

Computershare put the forgot username/password links not only a long way away from the corresponding fields but also outside the prominent blue login box (which almost guarantees they won’t be seen).

Example: A better approach

Unlike Computershare, Skype put the forgot username link (“Forgotten your Skype Name?”) immediately below the username field, which is ideal. The same is done for the forgot password link.

Example: What not to do

Travel site Kayak doesn’t adjust the keyboard when entering an email address via mobile.

Example: A better approach

Tripadvsor adjusts the keyboard when entering an email address via mobile.

So that’s it. For painless registration and log in:

Don’t make the user guess;

Balance security with usability; and

Keep it simple.

Any ways for implementing these rules that I’ve not covered here? Let us know in the comments.

Otherwise, go forth and create great account management experiences!