How To Get Rejected By YC And Move On: A Proven Framework
By Lauren Holliday,
I just got rejected from YC. Here's my stupidly honest story about rejection and a few lessons you don't have to learn the hard way.
By Joshua Kraus,
If you're going through "The Struggle" then this post will make you feel better or at least relate to these entrepreneur horror stories.
By Tom Lehman,
Rap Genius Founder Tom Lehman explains how his startup raised money without even knowing what they were doing. This post originally appeared on Genius.com.
By Joshua Kraus,
Here's 4 entrepreneurs' horror stories for you to sink your teeth into.
By Lauren Holliday,
Have you experienced "The Struggle" as Ben Horowitz calls it? If you have, we want you to write a piece on SitePoint for October's Theme: The Struggle.
By Eric Siu,
Are you feeling burnt out or disheartened about your business? You are not the only one. This infographic details The Struggle and tips for managing it.