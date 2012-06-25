Talk Foundation with the Experts: The Transcript
By Sarah Hawk,
Talk with the Experts series, The subject was the responsive front-end framework Foundation and our experts were designer Alex Walker and front-end developer Simon Taggart.
Talk with the Expert series, featuring Flippa's Luke McCormack will answer a few a questions this week.
In Talk With The Experts this week, SitePoint forum staff members Thom Parkin and Allan H did an amazing job of explaining regular expressions, a concept many find pretty sticky.
It's Talk with the Experts time again, and today we spent an hour picking the brains of Jeremy Ferguson about WordPress Development.
Talk with the Experts today saw us talking Rails with SitePoint Group developer Mal Curtis. A tonne of resources came out of the session.
This morning veteran CSS designer and developer Alex Walker was on hand to answer sticky questions and deal with messy code.
This article is about PHP, How much do you really know about PHP and talks about Talk Object-Oriented PHP with the Experts session this April 11th.
Sarah Hawks hosted another session in Talk with the Experts series about Node.
