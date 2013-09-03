In these days of mobile browsing and multimedia rich sites, HTML5 is a core requirement for web developers. With HTML5 you reduce the need for external plugins (like Flash), you have plenty of native form controls like email, calendar, date, time, url and search and best of all – these features were built with consideration for low-powered devices like phones. What’s not to love?

If you aren’t up to speed with HTML5 and would like to be, we can help you get there. Tomorrow we will have SitePoint stalwart Craig Buckler teaming up with Webinista Tiffany Brown to take the stage in our chatroom where they will be hosting a chat session on HTML5.

The session is free, and will run for about an hour, so bring along your questions, ideas, and suggestions… we’re a friendly bunch!

Session time: 11am PDT on Wed 4th September. (Find out here what time it will be at your place).

