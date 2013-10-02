Whether you are in the market to buy a website, you have one that you’d like to get rid of, or you’re thinking of taking up site flipping as a way to make some extra cash, there are certain strategies that you can apply to make sure that you get the most bang for your buck. There are also common pitfalls that you want to avoid in order to minimise risk, but perhaps the most valuable thing to have in your arsenal is the knowledge of what opportunities are around if you know where to look.

Flippa’s Luke McCormack is going to be in our Talk with the Experts chatroom this week to answer your questions. The session kicks off at 3:00pm PDT on Thur 3 Oct an you can find out what time that will be at your place here.

So whether you’re a newbie or a seasoned pro, join me and Luke for this free text based chat session to get all your questions answered (and fears allayed).

You can join the chat here.