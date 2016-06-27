Introducing the Neo4j Symfony Bundle
By Tobias Nyholm,
Tobias introduces us to the Neo4j bundle for Symfony. Dive into the mysterious (and mysteriously efficient) world that is graph databases with this tool!
By Bruno Skvorc,
In this Sulu CMS bootcamp post, we go through the full process of setting up a brand new multi-language online magazine site like SitePoint (+ languages!).
Sulu CMS: a CMS for the next generation. Based on the newest Symfony with all the bells and whistles, it takes a bit of getting used to. Allow me to help!
By Zoran Antolovic,
Zoran uses Siege to benchmark and load-test a Symfony app, killing it in the process. He then uses cache to revive it and make it work under pressure!
By Claudio Ribeiro,
Claudio re-introduces you to Symfony Console - the command-line solution for all your PHP needs away from the browser. Let's build some terminal apps!
By Deji Akala,
We focus on Behat now to further extend Sylius in true TDD fashion. We write stories, we test against them, and then we develop features to make them pass!
By Deji Akala,
Deji extends the core of Sylius by adding some back end features via true TDD: writing PhpSpec tests first, seeing that they fail, and then making them pass
We look at Sylius - a fully tested and super-robuts e-commerce platform/framework, and use it to learn some proper Test Driven Development!
By Andrew Carter,
Andrew explains how to perform database-related tests in a Symfony app much faster - with a disposable in-memory SQLite database, avoiding any bulky mocks
By Bruno Skvorc,
In this tutorial, we go through some effective performance hacks for developing Symfony apps on Vagrant virtual machines