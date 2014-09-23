The Evolution of JavaScript Tooling: A Modern Developer’s Guide
By Kirti Joshi,
We look at popular JavaScript frameworks and libraries and how enterprise apps can benefit from using these frameworks and UI components.
By Camilo Reyes,
React is a collection of tools and libraries that are independent of each other, which can be daunting for React developers with a job to do.
By Sandeep Adwankar,
If you’re developing a data-driven web application with React 16, chances are you’ll use a grid or spreadsheet-like interface at some point to display data for your users.
By Olga Petrova,
In this article, I'll show you how to make your existing web applications even better than before by adding native-like notifications.
By Jay Raj,
The options for hybrid mobile app development change on an almost weekly basis. Jay Ray shows us his favorite seven.
By Chris Dawes,
Sencha ExtJS5 introduces many new features to create amazing cross-platform Apps. Chris Dawes shows us the highlights.