PHP vs Ruby – Let’s All Just Get Along
By Phil Sturgeon,
Phil Sturgeon talks about his experience in Ruby-land after having been in PHP for ages. What does he like? What does he dislike? Find out in PHP vs Ruby!
Why should a developer choose PHP for a new projects, rather than an alternative language?
This is the introduction of article RubySource: Getting to Grips with Blocks, by the author Dave Kennedy.
This is the introduction of the article, CloudSpring: Getting Past Cloud Stigma, by the author David Ogden.
This is the introduction of the article CloudSpring: Getting Started with the AWS PHP SDK, by author David Odgen.
