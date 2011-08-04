David Ogden
David lives in the woods outside a small town in North Carolina with his wife and children. During the day he ventures into town to where he envisions, launches, and grows web and mobile products.
David's articles
CloudSpring: Simple Email in the Cloud
Simple Email in the Cloud
Simple KVP System with Amazon S3
CloudSpring: Getting Past Cloud Stigma
Getting Past the Cloud Hosting Stigma
In the past few years, the “cloud” has become a major buzzword. It’s gotten to the point where, when people hear the word “cloud” they roll their eyes. There are many factors that contribute to this stigma.
CloudSpring: Getting Started with the AWS PHP SDK
CloudSpring: Cloud Storage for Web Designers
CloudSpring: Dynamic Image Delivery with CloudFront
Getting Started with the AWS PHP SDK
Amazon has provided powerful SDK support for many different platforms, including PHP. In this article you’ll learn how to start using the AWS SDK for PHP.
Cloud Storage for Web Designers
Dynamic Image Delivery with CloudFront
This article is about how to use Cloudfront. You'll never have to worry about disk space, performance, or creating routines to transform images in bulk.