Claudio Lassala
I'm Claudio Lassala. I'm originally from the overcrowded city of Sao Paulo, Brazil, and I've been living in the hot and humid city of Houston, Texas, since late of 2002. I've been developing software for over 20 years, and I've received the Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) award for the last 10 years in a row (initially for Visual ForPro, and then for C#). I have written several articles and delivered several presentations (like I've mentioned, I have learned tons from helping others learn). I'm also the host for the Virtual Brown Bag. In order to help keep my sanity from writing code, I play lead guitar in a metal band (alright, some people might say that's not the best way for one to keep his sanity…).
Claudio's articles
Properties and Methods in Ruby from a .NET POV
It’s important to understand the fact that there aren’t really “properties” in Ruby (there are methods, instead), and those can either be created automatically (using attr_accessor, attr_reader, attr_writer class macros) or manually (by simply defining the methods), since these things are used quite a bit in every application.
NET to Ruby: Learning How to Write Tests, Part II
RubySource: NET to Ruby: Learning How to Write Tests, Part II
This is the introduction of the article RubySource: NET to Ruby: Learning How to Write Tests, Part II, by author Claudio Lassala.
If you’re a .NET developer who have been writing tests, this post may encourage you to continue doing so when working with Ruby.
.NET to Ruby: Learning How to Write Tests, Part I
C# Dynamic Features Helped Me Learn Ruby
RubySource: How Can a .NET Developer Get Started on Ruby or Rails?
How Can a .NET Developer Get Started on Ruby or Rails?
If you're having troubles studying Ruby or Rails, Claudio Lassa will help you with this article.
Putting Ruby, Rails, C#, and ASP.NET in context
RubySource: Why should a .NET developer look into Ruby or Ruby on Rails?
Why should a .NET developer look into Ruby or Ruby on Rails?
RubySource: Switching to Ruby From .NET
Switching to Ruby From .NET
