productivity tips

Productive Remote Work (When Your Mental Health Says “No”)
By Daniel Schwarz,
Daniel Schwarz explores the downsides of remote work and offers tips for aligning your mind and body to make remote working work for you.
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
In this one-on-one episode of the Versioning Show, David and Tim look at what it means to be a productive software engineer.
By Kevin Wood,
Kevin Wood explains the productivity technique that gave him his focus back and kept him in business — the Pomodoro Method.
By Paul Maplesden,
Paul Maplesden looks at the major productivity systems, and discusses the pros and cons of each choice.
By Camilo Reyes,
Camilo Reyes shares some important tips on working effectively in a team, growing as a programmer, and stepping up as a leader.
By Mike Street,
Mike Street shares his favorite, time-saving tips, packages and shortcuts for GitHub's Atom code editor.
By Ivaylo Gerchev,
Ivaylo has returned from silent meditation to deliver 7 more tips on being that Photoshop guru that everyone wishes they could be.
By Ivaylo Gerchev,
A lot of us muddle our way through Photoshop to get a result. Ivaylo has a checklist to get you set up the 'right' way.