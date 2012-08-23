An Introduction to Cloudflare Workers
By Tonino Jankov,
Learn about serverless computing, Cloudflare's edge computing, and its Cloudflare Workers FaaS implementation, and why it's a powerful tool for developers.
By Tonino Jankov,
Learn about serverless computing, Cloudflare's edge computing, and its Cloudflare Workers FaaS implementation, and why it's a powerful tool for developers.
By Ipseeta Priyadarshini,
Which are the best PaaS solutions available in the market for Java applications? A brief description of the top 5 PaaS providers with their pros and cons.
By Christopher Pitt,
Chris Pitt goes from zero to hero in a post detailing the process of building an actual business app from scratch with Laravel Spark!
By Chris Ward,
With Facebook shutting their Parse service, Chris Ward looks at how to migrate your iOS and Android apps from the hosted service.
By Aleksander Koko,
The first of a four part series on Docker. This article (part 1) is an introduction to Docker and how you can start using Docker for WordPress projects.
By Aleksander Koko,
Aleksander Koko introduces Pagoda Box - a PaaS just for PHP applications, much simpler to use than Heroku and also with free tiers.
By Vito Tardia,
This is a tutorial on how to deploy a well structured CakePHP application on AppFog
By James Hughes,
Comparing the BaaS providers: Parse, StackMob, Kinvey on their offerings. Helping you choose one for your next app