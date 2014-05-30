How to Test for Internet Explorer on Android, iOS, and Mac OS X
Microsoft Tech
By Rey Bango,
Microsoft's Rey Bango explains how to test for Internet Explorer using the devices you have, from Android to iOS to Mac OS X.
By Ophelie Lechat,
Our team's goal is helping SitePoint readers build a better web. Help us by sharing which browsers and devices you use and develop for.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
Modern.ie is a great way to test your existing websites. But did you know you can also use it to test local, in-development sites? Aurelio De Rosa explains.
By Chris Burgess,
This article covers modern.IE and how it can assist you in your WordPress theme development.
By Louis Lazaris,
A look at the Site Scan and Browser Testing and Compatibility reports offered on modern.ie