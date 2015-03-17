microsoft developer center

Strong Authentication and the Road to FIDO
Microsoft evangelists and developers talk about authentication, Microsoft Edge, and the FIDO movement.
Microsoft tech evangelists and engineers talk about using Internet-scale data to guide product planning.
This article is part of a web development series from Microsoft tech evangelists and engineers on practical JavaScript learning, open source projects, and interoperability best practices including Microsoft Edge browser.
By Ophelie Lechat,
In Windows 10, we will provide solutions for interoperability with the modern Web and compatibility with legacy Web technologies. In this talk, Candice Quadros explores how we’re making it easy for customers moving from earlier versions of Windows and IE or relying on legacy technologies to move forward to Windows 10 with confidence.
By Rami Sayar,
Rami Sayar concludes his series on building a chatroom web app using Node.js, this time debugging the remote Node.js app
By Rami Sayar,
Rami Sayar continues his series on building a chatroom web app using Node.js, Express and Microsoft Azure.
By Rami Sayar,
Rami Sayar explains the basics of setting up a Node.js-powered chatroom web app.
By David Catuhe,
Microsoft's David Catuhe explains how to use classes and inheritance in ECMAScript 6.
By David Rousset,
David Rousset explains how the joy of collisions and physics can be channeled using open source WebGL libraries Babylon.js and physics engine Oimo.js