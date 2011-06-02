Geo-Targeting WordPress Content to Personalize Your Site
By Jenni McKinnon,
Want to personalize your site for visitors from various countries or locales? Take a look at this guide on geo-targeting WordPress content!
By Jenni McKinnon,
Want to personalize your site for visitors from various countries or locales? Take a look at this guide on geo-targeting WordPress content!
By Bruno Skvorc,
In this Sulu CMS bootcamp post, we go through the full process of setting up a brand new multi-language online magazine site like SitePoint (+ languages!).
By Aurelio De Rosa,
Aurelio De Rosa demonstrates the internationalization (i18n) & localization (l10n) of calendars, dates & currencies in JavaScript, using jQuery Globalize.
By Younes Rafie,
Younes take a more detailed look at php-intl, this time focusing on localized dates, currencies, numbers, calendars, and more
By Younes Rafie,
Confused by php-intl and localization in general? Don't be! Younes explains what it's all about and guides us through some examples!
By Collins Agbonghama,
In this article we cover WordPress i18n and how to install (or convert) WordPress in your own language and convert an existing site to a localized version.
By Joyce Echessa,
The App Store is a global market. Taking international users into consideration and building an app that adapts can greatly increase your market reach.
By Joyce Echessa,
Learn how to localize your android app for language, screen orientation and much more.
By Jacek Barecki,
Jacek Barecki discusses common approaches to localizing your app's different parts, adding multi-language support to various aspects of a PHP web app
By Aurelio De Rosa,
Learn how to force Apache to ignore cached gettext translations - the class described in this article helps you keep your translations fresh.
By Roland Clemenceau,
Learn how to make TinyMCE automatically switch to the langauge of your PHP app
By Jacek Barecki,
Use Google Translate API to automatically translate user submitted comments on your website to predefined languages
By Lars Yencken,
By Mick Olinik,
By Mick Olinik,