PHP Authorization with JWT (JSON Web Tokens)
By Miguel Ibarra Romero, Matthew Setter,
Need to authenticate requests to a server? Learn what JWTs are and how to use them instead of sessions to authenticate your users via API calls.
By Jurgen Van de Moere,
Jurgen explains how Angular versions work, where to find instructions for upgrading Angular, and how to update Angular projects to the latest version.
By Ado Kukic,
Ado Kukic shows how to use Auth0 (a universal identity platform) to add authentication to an API & send authenticated requests to it from an Angular app.
By Vinoth,
Vinoth completes this two-part series on authenticating your Rails API using JWT by handling reset password and email endpoints.
By Vinoth,
Vinoth shows you how to authenticate the users of your Rails-based APIs with JSON Web Tokens (JWT) from scratch.
By Devdatta Kane,
Devdatta Kane defines JSON Web Tokens and shows how to use JWT authentication in Rails with Devise.
By Francesco Malatesta,
Francesco builds an entire API-only application with the Laravel API Boilerplate project (JWT edition) for creating and editing book wishlists!
By Lukas White,
This article explains the concept of JSON Web Tokens, or JWTs. The article covers how JWTs are used to authenticate API requests.