How to Earn Passive Income by Creating Digital Info Products
By Michelle Nickolaisen,
Freelance income has its ups and downs. Info products can help you diversify your income--and they're easy to create. Here's how to get started.
By Charles Costa,
By Craig Buckler,
It's tough to read a contract. But a few minutes slogging through the "legalese" today can save you from a serious legal battle later.
By Michelle Nickolaisen,
"Productized services" are bundles of related services sold for a set price. This approach can help you charge more and get away from billing by the hour.
By kaziz,
Learn how to encourage Google to recrawl your site so you don't have to wait weeks for changes to show up in search results.
By Charles Costa,
Startups are a lot of work. What if, after you invest months of work, your idea fails? Here are some questions to ask to evaluate your startup idea.
By Michelle Nickolaisen,
Creating your freelance proposal is just the first step. To get your proposal accepted, you need to know how to present it and follow up with the client.
By kaziz,
For programmers, time tracking is an essential habit that can boost your productivity--and your income. This guide shows you how to get started.
By M. David Green,
It's common for software teams to pay lip service to an agile process while undermining agile in practice. I call these behaviors "process smells."
By Charles Costa,
By using Lean development principles, you can quickly find out whether your startup idea will work--without spending months building the software first.
By Shaumik Daityari,
Naming your startup is important, but it's tough to come up with ideas that aren't taken. These tools can help spark your creativity.
By Chris Carera,
Blogging is one of the best ways to earn more money as a software developer. It sharpens your skills and allows you to showcase your knowledge.
By Michelle Nickolaisen,
Bad time estimates are a major reason why many freelancers are overworked and underpaid. This step-by-step plan will help you earn a liveable wage.
By Ryan Manwiller,
Graphics-laden emails make your marketing less effective. Here's how to create a minimal HTML MailChimp template that helps you connect with your readers.
By Michelle Nickolaisen,
If you're not working with remote clients or team members yet, you will be someday soon. Remote work requires a new set of communication skills and tools.
By kaziz,
Setting up table rate shipping in Magento lets you charge different shipping rates based on where your customer lives or what they order.
By Michelle Nickolaisen,
This guide and 8-step client follow up checklist will help you spend less time marketing your services--and increase your income at the same time.
By Jay Raj,
It's tough to get started as a freelance developer. These 7 tips will help you develop a portfolio, build a network and get that first client.
By Kerry Butters,
Finances are an intimidating topic for many new business owners. This guide to accounting for freelancers will help you get started.
By M. David Green,
If you're new to scrum, the idea of using agile points to estimate seems confusing and arbitrary. Why not just use hours? In fact, points are more accurate.
By Penelope Cain,
The Google Experiments feature in Google Analytics makes it easy and safe to test changes to your website. This guide will get you started.
By Michelle Nickolaisen,
These Gmail add-ons will help you get through your email faster, follow up more consistently and manage client relationships more effectively.
By Jaana Kulmala,
There are dozens of SaaS metrics you could track to measure the health of your business. Feeling overwhelmed? Start with these three.
By Penelope Cain,
Advertising on Google isn't cheap. AdWords A/B testing allows you to steadily improve the performance of your ads without risking your entire ad budget.
By Michelle Nickolaisen,
It's easy to get so caught up in your current projects that you forget to line up more freelance jobs for the future. These five steps will help.
By M. David Green,
Agile sprints share some features in common with a waterfall development cycle, but reducing sprints to mini waterfalls is destructive for an agile team.
By Kerry Butters,
Communicating with clients is an essential part of the job for most designers. These tips will help you avoid sour relationships that can kill a project.
By Akshay Sachdeva, Jacco Blankenspoor,
We look at ten of the best hosted eCommerce platforms and tell you what you need to know to make a decision.