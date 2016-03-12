Akshay is a passionate marketer and enjoys providing innovative and valuable insights to the blog. He is currently the Founder of a Global Content & Growth Marketing Agency, and loves to help startups, agencies and marketing managers grow their business. Interests that excite him include innovation, startups, health & fitness, meaningful experiences, golf & meditation.
Akshay's articles
10 Best Hosted eCommerce Platforms
By Akshay Sachdeva, Jacco Blankenspoor,
We look at ten of the best hosted eCommerce platforms and tell you what you need to know to make a decision.
5 Ways to Drive More Traffic to Your Site with Content Promotion
By Akshay Sachdeva,
Akshay Sachdeva teaches you to get more out of your content marketing efforts with five content promotion methods.
5 Smart Ways to Find Great Co-Founders
By Akshay Sachdeva,
Akshay Sachdeva explores strategies for finding a great co-founder for your next project or startup.
How Much Money Do You Need to Start Your Entrepreneurial Journey?
By Akshay Sachdeva,
Akshay Sachdeva shows you how to figure out how much money you need saved to work on your startup or business.