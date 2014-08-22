homestead improved

Using Background Processing to Speed Up Page Load Times
By Zoran Antolovic,
Zoran Antolović explains what background processing is, why it's important, and how to set it up with Beanstalkd and Supervisor.
By Zoran Antolovic,
By Bruno Skvorc,
Sulu CMS: a CMS for the next generation. Based on the newest Symfony with all the bells and whistles, it takes a bit of getting used to. Allow me to help!
By Francesco Malatesta,
Francesco tells us about his workflow for building Laravel packages - from PSR-4 baby steps to Facades, Francesco justifies and explains the steps he takes.
By Bruno Skvorc,
A tutorial on how to configure a local Satis instance for offline composer access on conferences or as packagist backups for companies - even on VMs!
By Bruno Skvorc,
In this tutorial, we go through some effective performance hacks for developing Symfony apps on Vagrant virtual machines
By Bruno Skvorc,
Tired of setting up new virtual hosts for every new project? Make your server of choice do it automatically. Bruno Skvorc shows you how.
By Aleksander Koko,
Aleksander Koko introduces Pagoda Box - a PaaS just for PHP applications, much simpler to use than Heroku and also with free tiers.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Škvorc demonstrates in a step by step procedure how one can get a Drupal 8 site fully up and running in under five minutes
By Younes Rafie,
Younes continues his series by showing readers how to fetch Google Analytics data for their properties via the Google Analytics V3 API
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie shows us how we can log into the Google Analytics API from PHP to start querying it for analytics data
By Bruno Skvorc,
StackEdit has reached a new milestone version - 4.0. See what's new, how to run it locally, and how to enable multiple instances!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Here's how you can install Recki-CT and JitFu into a vagrant box in 4 short steps
By Aleksander Koko,
The grand finale is here: Aleksander Koko finishes his series by binding the EmberJS side with Laravel into one whole Single Page App.
By Aleksander Koko,
Alexander Koko continues his series by explaining how you can build REST resources with Laravel and its command line tool, artisan.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Php 5.6 has been released. Learn what's new, how to upgrade and install it into your VMs, and what to do next to master it
By Aleksander Koko,
Aleksander Koko continues his REST app tutorial by building the database and faking some content into it. Ready for advanced features? Jump in!
By Bruno Skvorc,
This quick tip will show you how to install Phalcon on a Homestead Improved instance, and will help you get a sample Phalcon app up and running
By Aleksander Koko,
Aleksander begins a series on building a REST application on Heroku with REST API, EmberJS and Laravel. Part one sets up our project structure and database!