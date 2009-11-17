Jumping from PHP to Go: Blasphemy, Bravado or Common Sense?
By Danny van Kooten,
Danny explains why he moved from Laravel to a Go version of his app and explains which advantages a Golang rewrite of his web app brought him.
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward looks at the possibilities for Native iOS and Android programming with Go and wonders if the language is a viable alternative.
Chris Ward introduces Go (aka GoLang), covering the features of this statically typed, compiled language, as well as resources for further learning.
By Mal Curtis,
I’ve been programming in Go for a couple of years now, and while it took a little warming to in the beginning, it has become my go to language of choice.
By James Hibbard,
This week's round-up of the biggest web news includes a look at the Firefox Developer edition, a comparison of MV* frameworks and doing math in CSS.
By Michael Sauter,
Michael Sauter goes in depth with Go functions, and brings you up to speed on what's similar to and what's different from the usual implementations
By Matthew Setter,
Matthew Setter covers Arrays, Slices and Basic OOP in Go. They're different from what you're used to in dynamic languages, but very powerful.
By Matthew Setter,
Matthew Setter wraps up his Beego series with part 2 of an in-depth tutorial on building web apps in Go, Google's server-side language.
By Matthew Setter,
Matthew Setter introduces Beego - a web application framework for the Go language. Learn how to get started building web apps in Go.
By Michael Sauter,
Michael Sauter takes a detailed look at Go Interfaces - a powerful concept in this brand new programming language by Google
By Matthew Setter,
Matthew Setter introduces Golang (or Go), the impressive programming language from Google
By Craig Buckler,
