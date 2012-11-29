Michael's articles
A Closer Look At Functions in Go
Programming
By Michael Sauter,
Michael Sauter goes in depth with Go functions, and brings you up to speed on what's similar to and what's different from the usual implementations
A Closer Look at Go Interfaces
Programming
By Michael Sauter,
Michael Sauter takes a detailed look at Go Interfaces - a powerful concept in this brand new programming language by Google
Redesigning SitePoint: Caching & Speed
Web
By Michael Sauter,
WordPress Multi-Environment: Setting Up SitePoint
Web
By Michael Sauter,
How the Xmas Sales Back End was Built
Programming
By Michael Sauter,