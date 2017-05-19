Danny is a 20-something web developer with a knack for sales, working from The Netherlands during summer and warmer countries during the winter. He is the founder of ibericode, a small company building products for the web. He develops and markets MailChimp for WordPress, Boxzilla and several other WordPress plugins totaling well over 8 million downloads. His code runs on well over 1 million websites.
Jumping from PHP to Go: Blasphemy, Bravado or Common Sense?
By Danny van Kooten,
Danny explains why he moved from Laravel to a Go version of his app and explains which advantages a Golang rewrite of his web app brought him.