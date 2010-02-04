Mal Curtis is a Kiwi polyglot software engineer currently focussing on Go and JavaScript. He’s the founder of transaction email management service Apostle.io, and is a Principal Engineer at Vend, where he helps make beautiful Point of Sale and Inventory Management software (yes, it can be beautiful). In the past he’s helped launch Learnable.com, and worked for SitePoint in Melbourne. In his spare time you’ll find him attempting geeky pursuits with varying levels of failure, such as quadcopters and sous vide cooking.
Mal's articles
Why I Love Programming in Go
I’ve been programming in Go for a couple of years now, and while it took a little warming to in the beginning, it has become my go to language of choice.
Wicked iOS Range Slider: Part Two
Wicked iOS Range Slider: Part One
Wicked iOS Range Slider: Part One
This is the part one of Wicked iOS Range Slider, by the author Mal Curtis.
Ruby Devs – You're too trusting. Gems could screw you.
All Purpose Loading View for iOS
All Purpose Loading View for iOS
Confessions of a Converted PHP Developer: Namespace Superhero!
Confessions of a Converted PHP Developer: Namespace Superhero!
In this article, we will talk about Namespace, by the author Mal Curtis. Namespaces are a way of encapsulating code to a specific library or area.
Confessions of a Converted PHP Developer: Animal Abuse
Confessions of a Converted PHP Developer: On Visibility and Privates
Confessions of a Converted PHP Developer: Mixing Like a Baker
Confessions of a Converted PHP Developer: Ugly Code
Twitter Introduces Annotations; Hash Tags become Obsolete
Boost your PHP Performance 50% with HipHop
One of the new developments announced at the recent Chirp Twitter developers’ conference was ‘Annotations’ — a way of adding additional metadata to your tweets.
Boost your PHP Performance 50% with HipHop
In this article, Mal Curtis will teach you how to boost your PHP performance by 50% using HipHop. HipHop is a “source code transformer” designed to reduce CPU and memory usage by transforming your PHP code into C++ code.