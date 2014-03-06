Lessons in Abstraction: What FP Can Teach OOP
Java
By Pierre-Yves Saumont,
Abstraction is the key to tenable code bases. Where OOP eyes abstraction with suspicion, functional programming pushes it as far as possible.
By Pierre-Yves Saumont,
Abstraction is the key to tenable code bases. Where OOP eyes abstraction with suspicion, functional programming pushes it as far as possible.
By Kingsley Silas,
One of Rails' best conventions for DRYing up your code is ActiveSupport::Concern. Kingsley Silas shows you how to use it.
By Tim Severien,
Tim Severien shares a variety of tips and tricks to help you write readable and more maintainable code — something your future self will thank you for.
By Kitty Giraudel,
Many websites have styles set up as color modules. This articles considers how Sass can be used to make color schemes DRY and modular.