How to Build Your Own Dependency Injection Container
By Andrew Carter,
Andrew Carter builds a Dependency Injection container from scratch, showing you how that rocket science is really just fireworks strapped to lego figures!
By Andrew Carter,
Andrew Carter builds a Dependency Injection container from scratch, showing you how that rocket science is really just fireworks strapped to lego figures!
By Amit Gupta,
Amit Gupta wraps up his validation series by showing us how we can implement custom validations with Laravel, the right way
By Tom Butler,
Tom Butler did an analysis on DI container performance and published his results in this post. They're not what you would expect.
By Amit Gupta,
Amit Gupta explains data validation in Laravel and teaches you how to do it right - decoupled, abstracted and clean
By Daniel Sipos,
Danny Sipos covers the Drupal 8 version of EntityFieldQuery in depth, explaining the differences from Drupal 7 and demonstrating its use.
By Peter Nijssen,
Peter Nijssen demonstrates the use of Mockery, a mocking library by Padraic Brady you can use to mock your dependencies while doing TDD
By Daniel Sipos,
Danny Sipos wraps up his Drupal 8 Module Development series by focusing on configuration management and service containers
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie introduces Laravel IoC and explains how it's used for dependency injection