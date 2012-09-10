Easy Continuous Delivery with ContinuousPHP and Zend Server
By Daniel Berman,
Daniel Berman presents a dead easy way of doing continuous delivery (integration + deployment) with the power of ContinuousPHP and Zend Server
By Daniel Berman,
Daniel Berman presents a dead easy way of doing continuous delivery (integration + deployment) with the power of ContinuousPHP and Zend Server
By Bruno Skvorc,
Scrutinizer is an online service for checking the quality of your PHP, Python or Ruby code. Bruno Skvorc shows you how to set it up and navigate the options
By Bruno Skvorc,
PhpMetrics is a code quality analysis tool that shows you info about your project in a beautifully mathematical way, with intricate graphs and charts!
By Peter Nijssen,
Peter Nijssen installs CSSLint, JSHint and Task Scanner into Jenkins, helping you automate the scanning of your PHP project even further.
By Peter Nijssen,
Peter Nijssen will run you through the data that Jenkins can return after building and scanning your project, explaining every aspect.
By Peter Nijssen,
Learn how to configure, clone and build a PHP project with Jenkins in this step by step tutorial by Peter Nijssen
By Peter Nijssen,
Peter Nijssen guides you through installing and securing Jenkins, preparing ground for implementing it with a PHP project in part 2. Code quality FTW!
By Glenn Goodrich,
Ruby editor Glenn Goodrich walks us through how to set up a continuous deployment system with Ninefold and Codeship.
By Craig Buckler,
How deploying website and app updates using manual FTP methods can break down, and how Continuous Delivery can provide an easier and more robust process
By Peter Nijssen,
Peter Nijssen reviews PHP-CI, a new Continuous Integration tool focusing on PHP projects exclusively. See how it stacks up against the rest!
By Michael Calkins,
Michael Calkins introduces Travis CI, a service for Continuous Integration, and explains how one can get it up and running with a PHP project
By Dave Kennedy,
By Vishal Biyani,
CloudBees is a platform for accelerating Java and JVM based applications with complete life cycle in cloud