Achieving Modular Architecture with Forwarding Decorators
By Eugene Dementjev,
Eugene explains Forwarding Decorators: a crazy concept for approaching modularity in apps - wrapping them in other classes and recompiling everything.
By Thomas Punt,
Thomas Punt goes through the four stages of PHP execution - from lexing to compilation and optimization. Here's what you make happen, daily!
By Lucero del Alba,
Lucero del Alba introduces 7 Atom add-ons for previewing changes in HTML, CSS, JS and Markdown, and for executing interpreted and compiled code.
By Reza Lavarian,
Reza goes through Elixir, a Laravel addon for front-end asset management. Compilation, minification, optimization, versioning and more - check it out!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Skvorc combines BowerPHP, Mini-Asset and Robo.li into a PHP front end asset building pipeline that aims to completely avoid having to deal with NodeJS
By Bruno Skvorc,
Help develop PHP by running compilation and tests on your local development environment. This post will help you install 5.6 RC1 on Laravel Homestead
By Lukas White,
Lukas White runs through Assetic basics and explains various uses of this asset manager through detailed code snippets