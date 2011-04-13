10 Essential Sublime Text Plugins for JavaScript Developers
By Matt Burnett,
Matt Burnett conducts a whistle-stop tour of ten essential Sublime Text plugins that will make you a happier and more productive JavaScript developer.
By Matthew Wilkin,
Matthew Wilkin demonstrates how to integrate Hubot with your Slack channel and write custom scripts to both improve and reduce employee efficiency.
By Ivan Dimov,
Ivan Dimov demonstrates how to make a simple game in CoffeeScript, highlighting many of the language's strengths and time-saving features along the way.
By Ivan Dimov,
CoffeeScript is a small language that compiles to JavaScript. In this article, Ivan Dimov shows how it can make you a happier, more productive JS developer.
By Tim Evko,
Whether it's using version control, modular code, preprocessors, or code review - there are so many easy ways to improve the quality of your code.
By Thomas Snow,
A quick video introduction to three of the most popular preprocessors: Sass, Haml, and CoffeeScript.
By Jeff Friesen,
JSPro celebrates the holiday seasons using CoffeeScript.
By Jeffrey Biles,
This article shows readers how CoffeeScript classes translate to JavaScript prototypes.
By Tom Museth,
SitePoint's latest book, Jump Start CoffeeScript, teaches you how to use this handy JavaScript compiler language to create a HTML5 2D platformer game.
By Jeffrey Biles,
This article teaches readers how to handle lists in CoffeeScript.
CoffeeScript is a programming language which compiles to JavaScript. That means that you write your code in CoffeeScript, run it through the compiler, and the output is JavaScript that canbe served up to your browser.
This article focuses on integrating CoffeeScript with ASP.NET.
By Jeffrey Biles,
In this article, we'll talk about CoffeeScript. Coffeescript is just a JavaScript with a shiny layer of paint. In this article, we’ll rip off that layer of paint manually, to show the plain old JavaScript underneath.
Louis Simoneau chats with Cody Fauser, CTO of Shopify. Learn the origins of Shopify, role of SaaS in e-commerce, and Ruby on Rails. See the transcript here!
In this tutorial, Darcy Laycock will show us how to add CoffeeScript to a Rails application. In this case, we’ll continue building on our “shorty” url shortener from my Building Your First Rails Application series—to add some basic JavaScript using CoffeeScript and Barista, a gem to add seamless CoffeeScript support to Rails applications.