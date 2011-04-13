Using CoffeeScript in Rails

Ruby By Darcy Laycock, April 13, 2011

In this tutorial, Darcy Laycock will show us how to add CoffeeScript to a Rails application. In this case, we’ll continue building on our “shorty” url shortener from my Building Your First Rails Application series—to add some basic JavaScript using CoffeeScript and Barista, a gem to add seamless CoffeeScript support to Rails applications.